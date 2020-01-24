Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 24, in Glendale, Arizona.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from State Farm Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next-day coverage of round four beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday. NBC Sports Gold will carry live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for round four.

TV | Online Schedule