How to Watch: Glendale

How to Watch Glendale

January 24, 2020 10:30am

Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 24, in Glendale, Arizona.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from State Farm Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next-day coverage of round four beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday. NBC Sports Gold will carry live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for round four.

TV | Online Schedule

Glendale

- Glendale, AZ

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 25 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 25 - 9:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night Show (Next Day Air)January 26 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany66
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY63
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO61
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM57
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL56
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY72
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France60
3Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ58
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO50
5Alex Martin Millville, MN50
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

Other Info

State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305

Main Event — 7:16 p.m. MST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. MST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

12:05 pm MST 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:20 pm MST 250SX Group C Qualifying
12:35 pm MST 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:50 pm MST 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:05 pm MST 450SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm MST 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

2:20 pm MST 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:35 pm MST 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:50 pm MST 250SX Group A Qualifying
3:05 pm MST 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:20 pm MST 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:35 pm MST 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the main events.

4:15 pm MST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
4:25 pm MST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
7:16 pm MST 250SX Main Event #1
7:39 pm MST 450SX Main Event #1
8:15 pm MST 250SX Main Event #2
8:33 pm MST 450SX Main Event #2
9:09 pm MST 250SX Main Event #3
9:36 pm MST 450SX Main Event #3

*Events scheduled to change without notice

