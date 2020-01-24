Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 24, in Glendale, Arizona.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from State Farm Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next-day coverage of round four beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday. NBC Sports Gold will carry live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for round four.
TV | Online Schedule
Glendale
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Qualifying
|January 25 - 2:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 25 - 9:00pm
|on
|Night Show (Next Day Air)
|January 26 - 2:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|66
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|63
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|61
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|57
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|56
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|72
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|60
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|58
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|50
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|50
Other Links
Other Info
State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305
Main Event — 7:16 p.m. MST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. MST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
12:05 pm MST 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:20 pm MST 250SX Group C Qualifying
12:35 pm MST 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:50 pm MST 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:05 pm MST 450SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm MST 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
2:20 pm MST 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:35 pm MST 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:50 pm MST 250SX Group A Qualifying
3:05 pm MST 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:20 pm MST 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:35 pm MST 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 18 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the main events.
4:15 pm MST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
4:25 pm MST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
7:16 pm MST 250SX Main Event #1
7:39 pm MST 450SX Main Event #1
8:15 pm MST 250SX Main Event #2
8:33 pm MST 450SX Main Event #2
9:09 pm MST 250SX Main Event #3
9:36 pm MST 450SX Main Event #3
*Events scheduled to change without notice