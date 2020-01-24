Flames Lit

While you always expect Eli Tomac to be a threat to win on any given night, you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. For example, Tomac battled arm pump at the opener and ended up seventh, but last week at A2 he looked like a completely different rider and ran away with the win! One thing we do know is, when the mercurial Tomac heats up and catches fire he can be extremely difficult to extinguish. We’ll see if he keeps it rolling in Glendale. –Aaron Hansel

Fantasy Alert

If you’re looking for a good pick to round out your fantasy team consider Ryan Breece. The HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider, who’d been competing in Germany on a Yamaha during the off-season, was a last-minute fill-in rider for the injured Max Anstie. As a result, he only had a few days on the Suzuki before A1. He skipped St. Louis to wrap up the German SX title (once again on the Yamaha), then flew back to America and proceeded to qualify for the 450SX main event on a Suzuki. With the German series out of the way Breece is now free to focus on dialing in his Suzuki and is only going to get stronger from here on out. –Hansel

Consistency is Key

You could easily argue that being consistently good in racing is better than outright speed, especially in an abbreviated 250SX season. Luckily for Justin Cooper he’s had both so far this season, and although he hasn’t been in the winner’s circle since taking the checkers at A1, he’s still managed to grow his points leads at every single race thanks to strong runner-up rides. Following A1 he was up by three points, five points after St. Louis, and after A2 his lead is now twelve points over Dylan Ferrandis in second. Can he grow his lead even more this weekend? –Hansel

Mandatory Victory

Things didn’t go as planned for Austin Forkner last week at A2. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider went down hard in the whoops, ended up 17th, and is now 22 points out of the lead with only seven races left in the 2020 250SX West Region Championship. His season definitely isn’t over, but making back those points isn’t going to be easy, especially when the defending champ is in the class. If Forkner wants to win this title he needs to be dominant for the rest of the season. –Hansel