Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Full Schedule

The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Indianapolis

January 23, 2020 1:15pm

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? On Friday, March 10, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Indianapolis. That's the day before round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.

Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer and some guest stars will take the stage and take your questions. Expect plenty of bench racing and analysis, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.

Check out details below:

Indianapolis

When: Friday, March 10th, 2020

Where: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times: Doors open at 5:30PM
Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit pulpmx.com/indylive.

Stay tuned for more live shows throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship!

Get your tickets now!
