You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? On Friday, March 10, 2020, we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to Indianapolis. That's the day before round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.

Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer and some guest stars will take the stage and take your questions. Expect plenty of bench racing and analysis, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.

Check out details below:

Indianapolis

When: Friday, March 10th, 2020

Where: Irving Theater

5505 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times: Doors open at 5:30PM

Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit pulpmx.com/indylive.

Stay tuned for more live shows throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship!