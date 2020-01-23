OVERALL WINNERS

The statistics will be a bit skewed for the 250SX class throughout as both coasts have ran three Triple Crown events each over the last two seasons. The 250SX East Region Championship ran two Triple Crown races in 2018 at Atlanta and Minneapolis, respectively, while the 250SX West Region Championship ran one at Anaheim 2. This flip-flopped in 2019 with the 250SX West Region hosting two Triple Crown races—Anaheim 2 and Houston—and the 250SX East Region only having a Triple Crown in Detroit.

Despite this, Austin Forkner is the only man to have won a Triple Crown overall twice in the 250SX class. Forkner claimed the overall win at the 2018 Atlanta Supercross and dominated at Detroit in 2019. After finishing in 17th place last weekend at Anaheim 2, Forkner could really use a boost from winning the third Triple Crown overall of his career this weekend at Glendale.

250SX Overall Winners

The 450SX class has seen only three men stand atop the box from the six events ran. Eli Tomac leads the way with three overall victories, winning two of them in 2018—Anaheim 2 and Minneapolis (and taking the Triple Crown trophy as well)—and claiming his third overall in Detroit last year. Cooper Webb was the Triple Crown master last year winning two of the three overalls at the Anaheim 2 Supercross and Houston Supercross. Jason Anderson has one lone overall victory from his 2018 championship winning campaign when he pulled off the victory at Atlanta.

450SX Overall Winners