It’s Triple Crown time! Welcome to Staging Area, by the way. As we head to Glendale, the series is certainly heating up. The 250SX class was drama filled with Dylan Ferrandis firmly securing the role of villain moving forward. The 450SX class once again took a turn with Eli Tomac finally showing the speed we know he possesses. The red plate changed hands with Ken Roczen following up his St. Louis win with another podium finish. Another wrinkle would come in the form of A1’s big winners, Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo, both struggling in the same stadium they dominated just 14 days before. It’s been a week-to-week series thus far with any early conclusions being proven foolish. Now we return to the location of Blake Baggett’s only career 450SX win, scored just last year. It’s anyone’s guess as to what Saturday will bring and that’s just how I like it.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track in Glendale is usually pretty decent. The dome ensures a great environment for racing and a larger than average floor space gives track builders room to get creative. The start this week is loooong… As in the longest of the season long. This stadium has some extra room at the end beyond the regular football-field length, and the start stretch takes full advantage. Riders will race all the way to the other end before veering into a long 180-degree left. It’s going to be a fast entry into that turn and hopefully riders can find separation, avoiding a catastrophic bar entanglement. The first corner is nice and wide, though, enabling riders to maneuver. I know the first thing that pops into mind when you see a really long start is that the high speeds could make it dangerous, but in my experience, it all equals out. By the end of a long start, the riders are usually fairly well separated, which reduces the risk of tangles and pileups. We’ve seen plenty of carnage on short starts, of course.

The first rhythm section will be interesting to watch. We don’t often see a section with 11 jumps so the choices could vary widely depending on the angles and build. The first jump looks very steep and could determine the options for the rest of that section. If riders can only double, I think it will become a 2-2-3-3-1 section. I am betting on the 2-2-3-3-1 but don’t be surprised if someone goes for the quad into the berm to end the section.

After the bowl berm, another rhythm section awaits but this one is more traditional. There are two basic options: double-triple or triple-double out of the corner followed by the standard supercross triple. That choice will probably depend on how steep the first jump out of the berm is. If it’s steep, riders will be forced to hit it slower and double. If it’s laid down a bit, riders will carry big speed through the corner and seat bounce triple.