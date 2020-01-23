Last year during the 2019 Dakar Rally, it appeared Ricky Brabec would do the impossible. The American was leading the Dakar Rally as he rode his Monster Energy Honda to a lead of more than seven minutes through stage seven (of ten). But only 56 kilometers into the 361 kilometers of stage eight, Brabec suffered an engine failure that ruined the chances of having his name written in history.
After another year with his sights set on winning, Brabec set off to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 Dakar Rally. Brabec was out for redemption and—even with the thought of not finishing the event last year on his mind—he and the Rally HRC Honda team were able to accomplish history. Brabec became the first American to win the Dakar Rally and the California native dethroned KTM’s recent dominance in the event.
Our Kris Keefer caught up to Brabec to discuss how he adjusted his training for this year’s event and what’s next for the champion.
Racer X: How does it feel to be the first American to win Dakar? Has it sunk in?
Have you realized what you just accomplished as far as being the first American ever to win the Dakar?
Take us back a little bit… What started all of this Dakar dream of yours? You’re a National Hare and Hound champion. Obviously there’s a big difference between doing that and Dakar. So what started all this Dakar stuff?
How was your training leading up to Dakar this year versus previous years? Anything different?
Video courtesy of Team Honda HRC
It’s funny because you and I used to moto a lot. You had your Honda CRF450RX and we would throw down. I noticed this past year we didn’t do much of that. You told me you wanted to focus more on your rally bike. You even took your rally bike to the motocross track this year several times. How was riding that rally bike almost year-round, and on the motocross track?
It got so much attention.
How was the overall race experience in Saudi Arabia? How was the overall race experience there? Scary for you?
I know Johnny Campbell has been an integral part of your rally regimen, obviously, for the past few years, but a lot of people don’t know that you added Kendall Norman as your mechanic for this year. Tell us a little bit about how that worked and how maybe that eased your mind a little bit going into 2020.
You had a DNF last year while you were winning. Did that ever creep into your head while you were racing this year?
"My DNF last year was in my head from day one! The closer I got, the nervous feeling of DNF’ing again was getting more real.” - Ricky Brabec Courtesy Team Honda HRC "Winning Dakar as an American, winning Dakar on a Honda—it feels unbelievable, but there’s a lot more to be done." - Ricky Brabec Courtesy Team Honda HRC
What’s next? What’s on your schedule? What do you want to do? You’ve won Baja. You’ve won Dakar. You’ve won a National Hare and Hound Championship. What’s next for Ricky Brabec?
Do you have a contract yet? Are you coming back to Honda, or is that still in negotiations?
Last question. It’s probably the most important question. Are you still looking for that special lady? You know my homelife theory and I know we’re in the high dez (high desert) and there’s not a lot to choose from here. You’re 28 now, how are we doing?