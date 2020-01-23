Last year during the 2019 Dakar Rally, it appeared Ricky Brabec would do the impossible. The American was leading the Dakar Rally as he rode his Monster Energy Honda to a lead of more than seven minutes through stage seven (of ten). But only 56 kilometers into the 361 kilometers of stage eight, Brabec suffered an engine failure that ruined the chances of having his name written in history.

After another year with his sights set on winning, Brabec set off to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 Dakar Rally. Brabec was out for redemption and—even with the thought of not finishing the event last year on his mind—he and the Rally HRC Honda team were able to accomplish history. Brabec became the first American to win the Dakar Rally and the California native dethroned KTM’s recent dominance in the event.

Our Kris Keefer caught up to Brabec to discuss how he adjusted his training for this year’s event and what’s next for the champion.

Racer X: How does it feel to be the first American to win Dakar? Has it sunk in?

Ricky Brabec: No. It hasn’t sunk in. It feels really good though. As a racer, it’s just another race that we did really good at. I don’t think of it as me being any different. I’m a normal person, and we’re going to go back and race again. It was pretty cool getting all of the support from all the people back home though. That was a great feeling. It’s crazy really. My phone hasn't stopped ringing. I think I might get to go to the San Diego Supercross and ride my rally bike around on the stadium floor. That will be cool!

Have you realized what you just accomplished as far as being the first American ever to win the Dakar?

Yeah. I realize what we’ve done. Winning Dakar as an American, winning Dakar on a Honda—it feels unbelievable, but there’s a lot more to be done. I appreciate all of the American effort that have come before me and I’m glad that we were able to accomplish such a huge undertaking. You know how us racers are wired Keefer, so we’re not going to stop here. We can’t let it get to us and make us settle. We’ve got to soak it in for a little bit, enjoy it, but eventually we’re going to have to put our head down and try to back it up. I don’t want it to be a one and done type of deal, you know?