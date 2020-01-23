450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Anstie is out for the immediate future due to a preexisting ankle injury that required surgery before the season.
Kyle Chisholm – RIBS, LUNG, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Chisholm went down at A2 and bruised his ribs and lung, coughed up some blood, and sustained a slight separation in his shoulder. He also told us his entire left side is sore. He went to the hospital as a precaution but checked out okay. He’ll miss Glendale and will rest up to be ready for Oakland.
Cade Clason – THUMB | TBD
Comment: Clason broke a bone in his thumb at A2. He has a splint and plans on riding press day to see if it’ll be possible for him to race in Glendale, which is his home race.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.
Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Merriam crashed at A2 and sustained a broken collarbone and ribs. He’s had surgery and expects to be out three to four weeks.
Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Miller is still waiting to get back on the bike after suffering a broken scapula in Australia.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury.
Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT
Comment: Noren had surgery this week to have hardware installed in his lower left leg, which he injured in St. Louis. The team says it’ll be roughly 12 weeks from the time of injury before he’s back on the bike, and they aren’t sure whether or not he’ll race any more supercross in 2020.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Joey Savatgy is out for at least most of the supercross season due to a broken heel suffered in Australia.
Tevin Tapia – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Tapia is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder and is hoping to make his return in either San Diego or Tampa.
Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist and is focused on returning to racing as soon as possible.
250SX WEST
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Lawrence crashed while battling for the win at A2 and sustained a concussion and a broken collarbone. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Cameron Mcadoo – LUNGS | OUT
Comment: McAdoo crashed in St. Louis and sustained a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung. He’s looking to return at Oakland.
Josh Osby – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
250SX EAST
First 250SX East Coast race: February 15, 2020 - Tampa Supercross
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER
Comment: Lawrence is working on being ready for 250SX East after suffering a shoulder injury before the season.
Jeremy Martin – BACK
Comment: Martin, who missed nearly all of the 2019 season, is ready to race and will line up for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Tampa.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER
Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for start of the 250SX East Region Championship after dislocating his shoulder in October.
Chase Sexton – COLLARBONE
Comment: Sexton plans on racing 250SX East after breaking his collarbone before the season.