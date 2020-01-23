450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Anstie is out for the immediate future due to a preexisting ankle injury that required surgery before the season.

Kyle Chisholm – RIBS, LUNG, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Chisholm went down at A2 and bruised his ribs and lung, coughed up some blood, and sustained a slight separation in his shoulder. He also told us his entire left side is sore. He went to the hospital as a precaution but checked out okay. He’ll miss Glendale and will rest up to be ready for Oakland.

Cade Clason – THUMB | TBD

Comment: Clason broke a bone in his thumb at A2. He has a splint and plans on riding press day to see if it’ll be possible for him to race in Glendale, which is his home race.