Shaun Simpson’s ‘Simpson Army’ Program Open For 2020 MXGP

Britain’s leading rider in the FIM Motocross World Championship, Shaun Simpson, is giving his MXGP followers and fans a unique chance to be part of his new SS24 KTM MXGP team and 2020 racing season with a refined program around his ‘Simpson Army’ fan club.

The 31-year-old has constructed his own squad for the twenty-round MXGP campaign and eight-race British Championship with KTM backing and support from a collection of new and loyal sponsors. The busy schedule begins with the Hawkstone Park International in the UK on February 9 and is swiftly followed by the British Grand Prix at Matterley Basin in Winchester for the opening meeting of the ’20 FIM series.

Simpson will be showing off his new colors and set-up at both events and is now in the final phases of tests and logistics to launch his team. The ‘Simpson Army’—set up in 2015 as a fan club—is part of his work to raise awareness, bring his supporters even closer to his racing activities and generate the last pieces of revenue needed for the exhaustive term ahead.