The events from Anaheim 2 have been rehashed several times this week, but we have a few new talking points to discuss regarding each of these situations. In this week's edition of Race eXamination, we dive deeper into the contact between Christian Craig and Dylan Ferrandis, look at Ferrandis' pass attempt on Jett Lawrence, and why the 450SX class had such an interesting dynamic in the whoops.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment