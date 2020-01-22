Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Racer X Films: Anaheim 2 Race Examination

January 22, 2020 5:05pm | by:

The events from Anaheim 2 have been rehashed several times this week, but we have a few new talking points to discuss regarding each of these situations. In this week's edition of Race eXamination, we dive deeper into the contact between Christian Craig and Dylan Ferrandis, look at Ferrandis' pass attempt on Jett Lawrence, and why the 450SX class had such an interesting dynamic in the whoops.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

