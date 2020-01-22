Once he got that figured out, he tried to hold off Ferrandis but Dylan smartly played him for his inexperience and grabbed the lead. The Frenchman dove to the inside before the triple-triple and that was good (nothing wrong with that pass attempt by Ferrandis on Lawrence. It’s part of the supercross game.) THE JETT pinned it and went for it anyways! In the right-hand turn before the second set of whoops, Ferrandis cut down and didn’t leave the door open for THE JETT to blast him off the track. Smart, experienced riding there (even though the fans hated him for it, there was absolutely nothing wrong with what Dylan did to THE JETT) and he took the win in a great ride that NO ONE will be talking about.

Of course we know that THE JETT endoed his brains out, broke his collarbone and will be out for a while. What a memorable night for him, the fans there and his team. Methinks we haven’t seen the last of THE JETT leading some laps though.

You know, when the GEICO Honda team signed Hunter Lawrence and his younger brother Jett, I was told by someone close to the team that it was Jett that was the real get there. Hunter’s no slouch himself of course but this person was rather sure that Jett would be better than Hunter. I’m not saying they’re right but holy crap, Jett’s ascension to race leader has been quicker than most anyone thought. Poor Hunter just needs to get healthy and actually give supercross a go. For now, THE JETT is getting all the headlines.

You’ll never convince me that had, say, Austin Forkner, parked Craig then outsmarted Jett for the win (then Jett crashed of course) the crowd would have voraciously booed him the way they did Dylan. Ferrandis is French and therefore the reaction was worse and that’s okay. I’ve been in Paris and heard Justin Barcia booed even worse, nationalism is fine, it happens but you can’t sit here and say that Dylan being French didn’t make the crowds reaction worse.