MORGANTOWN, W. Va.—With a new racing season officially underway, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that it has renewed its agreement with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to provide anti-doping testing and educational support services for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. This summer will mark the seventh season USADA has been affiliated with the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, overseeing the prohibited use of banned substances as it pertains to performance enhancement. The 2020 season begins on Saturday, May 16, with the longest running National in America, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

“Since 2014 we have worked in close partnership with USADA to develop a comprehensive and effective anti-doping program that maintains the competitive integrity of the world’s most prestigious motocross championship,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “Over the past six years, this program has continued to evolve, with advances in technology and awareness of performance-enhancing substances. The new program will establish specific guidelines, regulations, and penalties that are relevant to the sport of motocross.”

Each season, USADA educates members of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship community, in particular team managers and riders, with an open forum that details the latest practices surrounding anti-doping control services. From the latest list of banned substances, to new testing procedures and recommended practices for athletes to protect themselves from potentially consuming a contaminated product, USADA takes a hands-on, full-service approach to its anti-doping program for Pro Motocross.