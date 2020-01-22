Deals of the Week: January 22, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Oakley Lux Chenille Logo Hoody, the Husqvarna Technical Apparel All Elements Backpack, and the Shoei VFX-EVO Helmet - Grant 3 model all with discounted prices. Click the products below and order today!

Oakley Lux Chenille Logo Hoody - $45.00 - 47% off