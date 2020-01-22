Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Deals of the Week: January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 4:10pm

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Oakley Lux Chenille Logo Hoody, the Husqvarna Technical Apparel All Elements Backpack, and the Shoei VFX-EVO Helmet - Grant 3 model all with discounted prices. Click the products below and order today!

Oakley Lux Chenille Logo Hoody - $45.00 - 47% off

With a heavyweight all-cotton fabric and unique Oakley badging, the Lux Chenille Logo Hoodie is ideal for any outdoor urban setting.

Husqvarna Technical Apparel All Elements Backpack - $104.77 - 19% OFF

The Husqvarna Technical Apparel All Elements Backpack has the following features:

  • One large front pocket.
  • One fleece-lined electronics pocket.
  • 100% polyester.
  • Size (approx.): 52 x 26 x 18 cm.
  • Weight (approx.): 1.13 kg.
  • Volume (approx.): 26 liters.
  • Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by OGIO.

Shoei VFX-EVO Helmet - Grant 3 - $499.95 - 28% off

SHOEI has evolved the already superior VFX-W helmet into the next era of off-road motorcycling. Sporting all-new safety and stability features, easy adjustability and maintenance, and an aggressively modified yet recognizable look, the VFX-EVO stands ready to command the arena and meet riders' needs for this challenging sport.

