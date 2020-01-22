1. On a scale between Bob Hannah and Jeremy McGrath, where are you at with contact on the race track? (Is it okay or do you hate it?)

Steve Matthes: It was an aggressive move by Dylan Ferrandis that was way too early to make, but I don't think it was malicious at all. It's dirt bikes! We want action as fans, don't we? But then we all bitch about it when it goes down? Come on! Ferrandis is aggressive, we know this. Is Ferrandis looking to break Craig's leg? Absolutely not. I would understand why Craig is upset, hell I would be too! Ferrandis screwed up and should have owned it on live TV ASAP. If he did that, all of this would have calmed down sooner.

Jason Thomas: I have never been a huge fan of it. I can understand Steve's perspective but he's also never been blasted off the track by Tyler Evans or Vince Friese, either. Is it entertaining? Sure. Is it a little different when you're out there in the midst of it? Also, yes. I don't think many riders are all that cool with it deep down. Being knocked down or off the track, etc, is usually very expensive at minimum or worse, leaves you injured. Even as awesome as Shorty is as a person, I never really cared for that in his racing style. I had a few words for him at Lakewood after he ran me off the track in practice. Timmy Ferry was one of my best racing friends and he was notorious for straddling that line of aggression, too. I wasn't into it then and I am not into it now. To each their own, I guess. The upside is that now I only have to talk about it instead of picking myself and my motorcycle off of the ground.

