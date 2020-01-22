250 Words: Supercross Futures

I kept the thought of being a kid in my mind throughout the entire day. Rolling through the pits, the same pits where the factory semis sat just 24 hours earlier, I saw rows and rows of riders from vets to kids, and of course a variety of machines, from 450s down to PW50s, and even some electric KTMs. After making my way through the pit area, chatting with riders and families, and scoring a free lunch (Weege would be proud) I made my way down the hallway toward the track—just as you would do if you were there on pro day. Only this time, instead of casually passing by, I felt the need to stop and watch just for a few minutes and observe the atmosphere. Most major amateur races have the same feel when you spend any amount of time in the staging area before the starting gates. These races are serious. Take a walk down by the starting line at Loretta Lynn’s this August and tell me how many friendly conversations you’re able to strike up. It doesn’t happen. Everyone is too nervous and too focused to act normal. This event felt different, it felt like fun. That’s not to say that it wasn’t being taken seriously. There were some seriously fast riders in attendance, taking things just as serious as it should be, but there were also a ton of smiles.

Of course the obvious hook for Supercross Futures is that the future stars of supercross can get experience in a stadium racing environment right now. This program provides the way for amateurs to earn their supercross endorsements to race professionally. Everyone knows this. However, from the outside looking in, I saw a completely different goal, also. There might be a few future pros in the mix, but in general this is just a venue for racers and their families to have a kick-ass time.

“I didn’t just watch [random] racers, I watched friends,” a parent tells me with a smile on her face. “They all had the same goal. They cheered each other on, and were so excited for one another that they could barely contain it.”