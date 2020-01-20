Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

January 20, 2020

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 3 (of 17) - Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX

- Anaheim, CA

RiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450R
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 450
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX450
7Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450R
8Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Honda CRF450R
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
11Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450R
12Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Honda CRF450R
13Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
14Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F
15Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
16Justin Bogle Cushing, OK KTM 450 SX-F
17Tyler Bowers Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450
18Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia Honda CRF450R
19Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ Honda CRF450R
20Ryan Breece Coeur D' Alene, ID Suzuki RM-Z450
21Alex Ray Jackson, TN Kawasaki KX450
22Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO Yamaha YZ450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West

- Anaheim, CA

RiderHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
3Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ KTM 250SX-F
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
5Alex Martin Millville, MN Suzuki RMZ250
6Luke Clout Sydney, Australia Honda CRF250R
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Honda CRF250R
8Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC Husqvarna FC 250
9Jett Lawrence Australia Honda CRF250R
10Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM 250SX-F
11Jay Wilson Australia Yamaha YZ250F
12Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA Husqvarna FC 250
13Aaron Tanti Australia Yamaha YZ250F
14Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F
15Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH Kawasaki KX250
16Martin Castelo Ecuador Husqvarna FC 250
17Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250
18Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA KTM 250SX-F
19 France Kawasaki KX250
20Cheyenne Harmon Ovilla, TX Honda CRF250R
21 Kawasaki KX250
22Christian Craig Hemet, CA Honda CRF250R
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany66
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY63
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO61
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM57
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL56
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC53
7Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA46
8Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA46
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL46
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY72
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France60
3Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ58
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO50
5Alex Martin Millville, MN50
6Jett Lawrence Australia46
7Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC44
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA41
9Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
10Luke Clout Sydney, Australia35
Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia

Ricky Brabec becomes the first American to win the Dakar Rally on a motorcycle.

Stage 12 Finish

PositionRiderCountryMachineTime
1stJose Ignacio Cornejo FlorminoCHLHonda1H 28'15"
2ndRicky BrabecUSAHonda1H 29'08"
3rdToby PriceAUSKTM1H 30'40"
4thLuciano BenavidesARGKTM1H 31' 24''
5thPablo QuintanillaCHLHusqvarna1H 31' 38''
6thKevin BenavidesARGHonda1H 32' 08''
7thAndrien MetgeFRASherco1H 32' 08''
8thFranco CaimiARGYamaha1H 32' 29''
9thMaciej GiemzaPOLHusqvarna1H 32' 48''
10thAndrew ShortUSAHusqvarna1H 33' 12''

Overall Finish

PositionRiderCountryMachineTime
1stRicky BrabecUSAHonda40H 02' 36''
2ndPablo QuintanillaCHLHusqvarna40H 19' 02''
3rdToby PriceAUSKTM40H 26' 42''
4thJose Ignacio Cornejo FlorminoCHLHonda40H 34' 19''
5thMatthias WalknerAUTKTM40H 37' 36''
6thLuciano BenavidesARGKTM40H 40' 10''
7thJoan Barreda BortESPHonda40H 53' 33''
8thFranco CaimiARGYamaha41H 45' 11''
9thSkyler HowesUSAHusqvarna42H 06' 37''
10thAndrew ShortUSAHusqvarna42H 13' 16''

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 7 and 8 - Apex Center - Wytheville, VA

Round 7 

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stMarshal WeltinKawasaki2-125
2ndKyle BittermanHonda2-222
3rdNick GainesYamaha5-320
4thEnzo LopesYamaha1-418
5thTravis SewellKawasaki3-516
6thRobbie HortonHonda4-615
7thCaleb CarterKTM8-714
8thJustin RodbellYamaha1-813
9thAustin CozaddYamaha5-912
10thLanden RogersHonda6-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stEnzo LopesYamaha3-125
2ndTravis SewellKawasaki1-222
3rdKyle BittermanHonda1-320
4thNick GainesHonda2-418
5thCody VanbuskirkKTM2-516
6thRobbie HortonHonda3-615
7thCaleb CarterKTM4-714
8thAustin CozaddYamaha5-813
9thJack RogersKawasaki4-912
10thDavey SterrittYamaha5-1011

Round 8

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stNick GainesYamaha1-125
2ndTravis SewellKawasaki2-222
3rdMarshal WeltinKawasaki1-320
4thKyle BittermanHonda2-418
5thJustin RodbellYamaha3-516
6thRobbie HortonHonda4-615
7thTyler ChavisYamaha6-714
8thJack RogersKawasaki4-813
9thEnzo LopesYamaha3-912
10thAustin CozaddYamaha6-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stEnzo LopesYamaha3-125
2ndNick GainesYamaha2-222
3rdKyle BittermanHonda5-320
4thAustin CozaddYamaha10-418
5thRobbie HortonHonda9-516
6thJack RogersKawasaki8-615
7thTyler ChavisYamaha6-714
8thCaleb CarterKTM13-813
9thTravis SewellKawasaki7-912
10thAustin JohnsonKTM12-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanHonda174
2ndNick GainesYamaha135
3rdRobbie HortonHonda133
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM116
5thMarshal WeltinKawasaki113
6thCaleb CarterKTM87
7thHayden HefnerKTM81
8thLanden RogersHonda73
9thLuke NeeseHonda67
10thAustin JohnsonKTM58

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanHonda162
2ndRobbie HortonHonda131
3rdCody VanbuskirkKTM127
4thNick GainesYamaha125
5thMarshal WeltinKawasaki85
6thCaleb CarterKTM82
7thLuke NeeseHonda80
8thAustin JohnsonKTM77
9thHayden HefnerKTM73
10thJames JusticeKTM52

SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 3 - GP Spain - Coliseum da Coruna

Prestige Class

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna63
2ndJonny WalkerKTM49
3rdTaddy BlazusiakKTM46
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna39
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM29

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna169
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM163
3rdJonny WalkerKTM136
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna126
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM89
6thPol TarresHusqvarna78
7thTim ApolleSherco59
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna59
9thWilliam HoareKTM55
10thXavi Leon SoleHusqvarna44

Other Championship Standings

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series

Through Round 3

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle PetersHonda144
2ndJace OwenHonda143
3rdKyle BittermanKawasaki125
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki115
5thDarian SanayeiKawasaki102
6thMason KerrKawasaki98
7thGreye TateKawasaki84
8thSkyler AdamsKTM81
9thZachary ButkiewiczSuzuki65
10thGaige DemarsKTM57
11thKameron BarboaYamaha49
12thFranky MartiniYamaha42
13thPreston TaylorKawasaki35
14thJosh HernandezYamaha32
15thMathew BremanYamaha28
16thBrandon BremanKTM23
16thKeaton McCalipKawasaki23
18thBryant DeboardKTM22
18thAyden NylandSuzuki22
20thJordan WilliamsHonda14
21stJustin HernandezKawasaki13
22ndVance WoffordKTM10
22ndScotty MillerHusqvarna10
24thAndrew McNultyKawasaki9

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
TBDX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

