Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 3 (of 17) - Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|13
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|18
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|19
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Honda CRF450R
|20
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
|Alex Ray
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|Yamaha YZ450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250SX-F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki RMZ250
|6
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|KTM 250SX-F
|11
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|13
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|16
|Martin Castelo
|Ecuador
|Husqvarna FC 250
|17
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|18
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|KTM 250SX-F
|19
|Ludovic Macler
|France
|Kawasaki KX250
|20
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Ovilla, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|21
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|66
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|63
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|61
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|57
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|56
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|53
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|46
|8
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|46
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|46
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|72
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|60
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|58
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|50
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|50
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Australia
|46
|7
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|44
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|41
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|38
|10
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|35
Dakar Rally
Saudi Arabia
Ricky Brabec becomes the first American to win the Dakar Rally on a motorcycle.
Stage 12 Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Time
|1st
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Flormino
|CHL
|Honda
|1H 28'15"
|2nd
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Honda
|1H 29'08"
|3rd
|Toby Price
|AUS
|KTM
|1H 30'40"
|4th
|Luciano Benavides
|ARG
|KTM
|1H 31' 24''
|5th
|Pablo Quintanilla
|CHL
|Husqvarna
|1H 31' 38''
|6th
|Kevin Benavides
|ARG
|Honda
|1H 32' 08''
|7th
|Andrien Metge
|FRA
|Sherco
|1H 32' 08''
|8th
|Franco Caimi
|ARG
|Yamaha
|1H 32' 29''
|9th
|Maciej Giemza
|POL
|Husqvarna
|1H 32' 48''
|10th
|Andrew Short
|USA
|Husqvarna
|1H 33' 12''
Overall Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Time
|1st
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Honda
|40H 02' 36''
|2nd
|Pablo Quintanilla
|CHL
|Husqvarna
|40H 19' 02''
|3rd
|Toby Price
|AUS
|KTM
|40H 26' 42''
|4th
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Flormino
|CHL
|Honda
|40H 34' 19''
|5th
|Matthias Walkner
|AUT
|KTM
|40H 37' 36''
|6th
|Luciano Benavides
|ARG
|KTM
|40H 40' 10''
|7th
|Joan Barreda Bort
|ESP
|Honda
|40H 53' 33''
|8th
|Franco Caimi
|ARG
|Yamaha
|41H 45' 11''
|9th
|Skyler Howes
|USA
|Husqvarna
|42H 06' 37''
|10th
|Andrew Short
|USA
|Husqvarna
|42H 13' 16''
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Round 7 and 8 - Apex Center - Wytheville, VA
Round 7
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|5-3
|20
|4th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|1-4
|18
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|16
|6th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|8-7
|14
|8th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|1-8
|13
|9th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|5-9
|12
|10th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|6-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|3-1
|25
|2nd
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Nick Gaines
|Honda
|2-4
|18
|5th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-5
|16
|6th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|3-6
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|4-7
|14
|8th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|5-8
|13
|9th
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|4-9
|12
|10th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|5-10
|11
Round 8
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2-4
|18
|5th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|3-5
|16
|6th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|6-7
|14
|8th
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|4-8
|13
|9th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|3-9
|12
|10th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|6-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|3-1
|25
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|5-3
|20
|4th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|10-4
|18
|5th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|9-5
|16
|6th
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|8-6
|15
|7th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|6-7
|14
|8th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|13-8
|13
|9th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|7-9
|12
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|12-10
|11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|174
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|135
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|133
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|116
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|113
|6th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|87
|7th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|81
|8th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|73
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|67
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|58
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|162
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|131
|3rd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|127
|4th
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|125
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|85
|6th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|82
|7th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|8th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|9th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|73
|10th
|James Justice
|KTM
|52
SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 3 - GP Spain - Coliseum da Coruna
Prestige Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|63
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|49
|3rd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|46
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|39
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|29
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|169
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|163
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|136
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|126
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|89
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|78
|7th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|59
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|59
|9th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|55
|10th
|Xavi Leon Sole
|Husqvarna
|44
Other Championship Standings
2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
Through Round 3
AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|144
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|Honda
|143
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|125
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|115
|5th
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki
|102
|6th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|98
|7th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|84
|8th
|Skyler Adams
|KTM
|81
|9th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|Suzuki
|65
|10th
|Gaige Demars
|KTM
|57
|11th
|Kameron Barboa
|Yamaha
|49
|12th
|Franky Martini
|Yamaha
|42
|13th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|35
|14th
|Josh Hernandez
|Yamaha
|32
|15th
|Mathew Breman
|Yamaha
|28
|16th
|Brandon Breman
|KTM
|23
|16th
|Keaton McCalip
|Kawasaki
|23
|18th
|Bryant Deboard
|KTM
|22
|18th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|22
|20th
|Jordan Williams
|Honda
|14
|21st
|Justin Hernandez
|Kawasaki
|13
|22nd
|Vance Wofford
|KTM
|10
|22nd
|Scotty Miller
|Husqvarna
|10
|24th
|Andrew McNulty
|Kawasaki
|9
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|TBD
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles