Wake-Up Call

Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia

Ricky Brabec becomes the first American to win the Dakar Rally on a motorcycle.

Stage 12 Finish

Position Rider Country Machine Time 1st Jose Ignacio Cornejo Flormino CHL Honda 1H 28'15" 2nd Ricky Brabec USA Honda 1H 29'08" 3rd Toby Price AUS KTM 1H 30'40" 4th Luciano Benavides ARG KTM 1H 31' 24'' 5th Pablo Quintanilla CHL Husqvarna 1H 31' 38'' 6th Kevin Benavides ARG Honda 1H 32' 08'' 7th Andrien Metge FRA Sherco 1H 32' 08'' 8th Franco Caimi ARG Yamaha 1H 32' 29'' 9th Maciej Giemza POL Husqvarna 1H 32' 48'' 10th Andrew Short USA Husqvarna 1H 33' 12''

Overall Finish

Position Rider Country Machine Time 1st Ricky Brabec USA Honda 40H 02' 36'' 2nd Pablo Quintanilla CHL Husqvarna 40H 19' 02'' 3rd Toby Price AUS KTM 40H 26' 42'' 4th Jose Ignacio Cornejo Flormino CHL Honda 40H 34' 19'' 5th Matthias Walkner AUT KTM 40H 37' 36'' 6th Luciano Benavides ARG KTM 40H 40' 10'' 7th Joan Barreda Bort ESP Honda 40H 53' 33'' 8th Franco Caimi ARG Yamaha 41H 45' 11'' 9th Skyler Howes USA Husqvarna 42H 06' 37'' 10th Andrew Short USA Husqvarna 42H 13' 16''

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 7 and 8 - Apex Center - Wytheville, VA

Round 7

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Round 8

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Kyle Bitterman Honda 174 2nd Nick Gaines Yamaha 135 3rd Robbie Horton Honda 133 4th Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 116 5th Marshal Weltin Kawasaki 113 6th Caleb Carter KTM 87 7th Hayden Hefner KTM 81 8th Landen Rogers Honda 73 9th Luke Neese Honda 67 10th Austin Johnson KTM 58

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 3 - GP Spain - Coliseum da Coruna

Prestige Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Billy Bolt Husqvarna 63 2nd Jonny Walker KTM 49 3rd Taddy Blazusiak KTM 46 4th Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 39 5th Blake Gutzeit KTM 29

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Billy Bolt Husqvarna 169 2nd Taddy Blazusiak KTM 163 3rd Jonny Walker KTM 136 4th Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 126 5th Blake Gutzeit KTM 89 6th Pol Tarres Husqvarna 78 7th Tim Apolle Sherco 59 8th Kevin Gallas Husqvarna 59 9th William Hoare KTM 55 10th Xavi Leon Sole Husqvarna 44

Other Championship Standings

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series

Through Round 3

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Kyle Peters Honda 144 2nd Jace Owen Honda 143 3rd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 125 4th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 115 5th Darian Sanayei Kawasaki 102 6th Mason Kerr Kawasaki 98 7th Greye Tate Kawasaki 84 8th Skyler Adams KTM 81 9th Zachary Butkiewicz Suzuki 65 10th Gaige Demars KTM 57 11th Kameron Barboa Yamaha 49 12th Franky Martini Yamaha 42 13th Preston Taylor Kawasaki 35 14th Josh Hernandez Yamaha 32 15th Mathew Breman Yamaha 28 16th Brandon Breman KTM 23 16th Keaton McCalip Kawasaki 23 18th Bryant Deboard KTM 22 18th Ayden Nyland Suzuki 22 20th Jordan Williams Honda 14 21st Justin Hernandez Kawasaki 13 22nd Vance Wofford KTM 10 22nd Scotty Miller Husqvarna 10 24th Andrew McNulty Kawasaki 9

