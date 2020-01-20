I seem to remember last year that happened to you also. Maybe not to ninth, but you got jacked early.

Extremely bad. It was really bad. I told my wife when I left the motorhome after the heat, I was like, “If I get in the top ten it’s going to be like a win.” I’m happy with the fourth. I wish I could have gotten on the podium, but it’s good.

It was a nice comeback from what we’ve been seeing all day. I like the tracks the first three rounds. Maybe not so much you, but I thought they’ve been really good.

This one was awesome. St. Louis was awesome. The first one I was really sick, so it could have been the best track ever and I probably would have hated it. They’re doing a good job. I think that the bikes have come a long way, and I think the technique has changed even sort of in the last two or three years, how we do things and how the race plays out and stuff. I think they’re doing a really, really good job of trying to meet that. I think last year and the year before the tracks were getting too mellow.

Speeds were going up, too.

Yes. Speeds were going up. Just too easy. So it’s a nice change.

Adam Cianciarulo | 6th in 450SX

Racer X: Third round in. Not the way you wanted, but a lot more to look forward to.

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah, I think. Even in practice today, as much as we were poking fun, obviously Marty getting the fastest time, I did end up qualifying fast but I’ve qualified fast plenty of times and not felt that great. I just was fighting something today. I don’t know what it was. We’ve made quite a few changes to the bike. Always on these 450s… Growing up to me, I always thought you get a setting and you’re good. You would think that’s how it works, but you always have to evolve and change. Just got to make sure you’re going the right way. For whatever reason I just did not gel with some of the changes that we made and some of the things I was doing as well.

Different from an Anaheim 1 setup?

Yeah, quite a bit. I just struggled and just was fighting the bike. That made me get super tight. Then you make a decision at a certain point. It’s like, do I push over the limit and put this thing in the stands or get eighth or whatever?