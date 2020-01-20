For approximately the 300th time, Eli Tomac is back on track. How can so much change in 14 days between A1 and now?

This is, somehow, what we have come to expect from Tomac. He can be the absolute dominant force he was this weekend, or he can wander aimlessly at the back of the top ten and there seems to be no explanation as to why. The most important thing is that he still has that elite speed that he displayed on Saturday. That next level is what will get him several wins this season and put heavy pressure on his competition to respond. If he does win several races like I expect him to, Webb, Roczen, Barcia, and co. will not be able to have any bad weekends. They cannot struggle through a 12th like Webb did and expect to be there for the title in May. They have to either find wins themselves, or mirror Ryan Dungey’s podium stretch from 2017. It’s an interesting dynamic that Tomac creates. He wins and yet also leaves opportunity but that opportunity requires near perfection to execute.

How does Zach Osborne go from first to ninth in a heat race but then card a fourth in the main?

I. DON’T. KNOW. The main event ride wasn’t surprising. That’s kinda what we expect from Wacko. The heat race was the puzzling one. I literally have no idea what he was doing in the heat race. He grabbed the holeshot and immediately went backwards. He was in fifth in less than a lap (guesstimating) and continued his march to ninth from there. I was actually worried that Chris Blose was going to pass him and get the final spot. That was a real concern! Going from first to ninth in a heat race is not anywhere in the game plan.

The main event was significantly better as we know. He rode well and battled his training facility teammates Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. He showed speed and fitness, backing up his fifth in St. Louis. I was curious as to how the battle with AC9 would go but it was uneventful with Cianciarulo just not feeling it, sliding back to sixth by the checkers. I expect Zach to continue improving, gaining confidence each and every time he gets into the mix.

The freight-train battle with Webb, Anderson, Osborne, and Cianciarulo changed quite a bit throughout the main. Webb was at one point struggling but eventually pulled away and nearly caught Roczen. What changes during the race? Is this fitness? Is this a product of the track changing? How do battles evolve so much throughout a 20-minute span?

Twenty minutes doesn’t sound long but it’s an eternity for the riders. So many things happen during the main event. Riders find their groove and also make mistakes. Sometimes it’s mental and other times it’s figuring out a specific section. I attributed the Webb/Roczen situation to the whoops. Usually, Kenny is lights out solid in the whoops. He was struggling in the second set during the main event, though. For Webb, he transitioned to jumping them early and it paid dividends down the stretch. It wasn’t quite as fast as a well-executed blitz (see: Tomac) but it was consistent and became more and more viable as the whoops deteriorated. That change is two-fold, also, as fatigue sets in, it becomes tougher to blitz a brutally tough set of whoops. Jumping isn’t as taxing, saving energy early and also not requiring much late in the race. Webb is the master of utilizing the whoop jump method and was able to capitalize on it Saturday. The ability to jump whoops was a big key to his 2019 success and A2 was the first time he could employ his prowess. He suffers when blitzing is the only way but as we have seen, that scenario is few and far between by main event time.