Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
The Conversation: 250 and 450 Podium Talk from A2

January 19, 2020 5:00am
by:

The third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2020 was a wild one, including a dramatic 250SX West that took the battle for the lead down to the final lap, and a third winner in three races in the 450SX class.

In the big bikes, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac charged from mid pack to the front using speed and strength through the whoops. He managed the race from there to take his first victory of the season. Honda HRC's Ken Roczen followed last week's win with a solid second, holding off a late-race charge from Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb, who netted third.

In the 250s, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis heard the boos from the fans after winning the race. On his march toward the front, he collided with Christian Craig while trying to make a pass for second. That sent Craig flying and out of the race, while Ferrandis recovered to make a last-lap pass on GEICO Honda's Jett Lawrence. Lawrence crashed out of the race trying to get Ferrandis back, opening the door for Justin Cooper and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Brandon Hartranft to collect second and third.

All six riders joined the post-race press conference together.

The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now