Saturday Night Live: Anaheim 2

You know it’s a wild night in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when the crowd has to pause and collect its breath even before the 450 main event starts. And seeing a third 450 winner in three races, collected by three different brands even, isn’t even the headliner of the night. It was the 250s that stole the show at Angels Stadium’s second and final race of the 2020 campaign, with an all-time drama fest involving Dylan Ferrandis, Jett Lawrence, Christian Craig, and more. It left the 250 west class totally shattered and the 450 class to get underway in the wake of the drama.

So, the 250s. It was an all GEICO Honda show out front early, with Craig and Lawrence 1-2 off the start and putting immediate distance on the pack. It was Lawrence, in just his third AMA supercross, electrifying the crowd by getting around Craig and opening a lead. Meanwhile, Ferrandis was on a flyer, moving to third and closing when he absolutely torpedoed Craig in a flat turn in front of the mechanic’s area. Ferrandis himself crashed in the melee and Craig went flying, his bars destroyed and his race over. Ferrandis picked himself back up in second but Lawrence was left with a 10 second lead. The kid looked steady until a crash, and then a few more close calls on the next lap. This allowed Ferrandis—who had drawn the ire of the crowd for his hit on Craig—to get the young Australian in sight. But Lawrence responded! Over the next two laps he held Ferrandis’ charge at bay, leading to a furious final lap with a breakthrough victory in his grasp. Lawrence bobbled in a turn, allowing Ferrandis to get to him, and then they battled wheel-to-wheel over a triple, through a whoop section and another triple. Ferrandis just edged ahead, so the rookie sent it hard through the final whoop section with a last ditch effort. Unfortunately, it ended with a slow-motion endo that left Lawrence crumpled into the face of the next jump. Lawrence had led nearly every lap of the main event except the last one, and he ended up carted off on the Alpinestars mule instead of even crossing the finish line.