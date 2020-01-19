Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac is just being honest—he was frustrated and fired up after the first two rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign saw him collect 7-4 finishes. He was even frustrated with a practice session at round three! His main event, though, was superb, as he turned a so-so start into a lead with some hard charges through the whoops. After that, he had his first victory of the season.

Jason Weigandt talked to Eli just before the post-race press conference.