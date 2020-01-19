Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Eli Tomac Post-Race

January 19, 2020 1:00pm | by:

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac is just being honest—he was frustrated and fired up after the first two rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign saw him collect 7-4 finishes. He was even frustrated with a practice session at round three! His main event, though, was superb, as he turned a so-so start into a lead with some hard charges through the whoops. After that, he had his first victory of the season.

Jason Weigandt talked to Eli just before the post-race press conference.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now