Racer X Films: Eli Tomac Post-Race
January 19, 2020 1:00pm | by: Jason Weigandt
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac is just being honest—he was frustrated and fired up after the first two rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign saw him collect 7-4 finishes. He was even frustrated with a practice session at round three! His main event, though, was superb, as he turned a so-so start into a lead with some hard charges through the whoops. After that, he had his first victory of the season.
Jason Weigandt talked to Eli just before the post-race press conference.