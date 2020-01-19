Jett Lawrence Suffers Broken Collarbone in A2 Last Lap Crash
GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion last night in the last lap of the 250SX West Region main event at Anaheim 2 in Angel Stadium. Jett, who took the lead from his teammate Christian Craig, led 16 total laps until a fall and a few mistakes from the 16-year-old rookie and a hard charge by the defending 250SX West Region Champion Dylan Ferrandis allowed for a last-lap battle for the win. The two went back and forth, with neither rider letting up at all.
Lawrence tried to put a clean block pass on the inside of Ferrandis in the bowl turn that separated the whoops section as the checkered flag was up for grabs only two sections away, but he left Ferrandis just enough room for the defending champion to get a better run through the whoops. Ferrandis was able to get away but Lawrence continued to push the limit as he skimmed through the whoops. Lawrence’s front wheel dipped between whoops, causing all his weight to push forward. Without the ability to redistribute his weight, he rode the front wheel before finally endoing into the face of the double that followed, which resulted in a broken collarbone and concussion.
Here's another angle of the crash:
Lawrence posted on Instagram this afternoon: "I’ll never settle for second and will always leave everything out on the track."
Jett finished finished ninth at A1 and then fifth at St. Louis last weekend (after running in second for more than half the main event) and although he did not finish the race as he was taken off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew, he was officially awarded ninth place in the main event last night since he had led the majority of the race and lapped a lot of the field.
There is no timetable on Jett's expected return to racing.
Below is his full post:
No words really guys!? I’ll never settle for second and will always leave everything out on the track. Lucky to only have a broken collarbone. We will get it all sorted tomorrow and get back to the races ASAP Thanks for all the support and messages.. @fchonda @shiftmx @tillys @rynopower @boostaus
