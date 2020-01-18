Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Group C Qualifying
  1. Deven Raper
  2. Jason Clermont
  3. Josh Greco
Full Results
250SX West Group A Qualifying
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Anaheim 2 Preview

January 18, 2020 5:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks en route to the Angel Stadium press box just as practice is set to roll. Round three is often the best race of the season, because nerves are gone, bikes are sorted, but a huge swath of riders still believe this will be their year. Will tonight's racing deliver the goods?

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now