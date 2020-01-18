Welcome to the third round of Monster Energy Supercross for 2020, the second and final stop at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Former pro Jason Thomas previewed the track for us on Thursday in his Staging Area feature—it’s much different than Anaheim 1, and the back-to-back whoop sections could make things interesting. Not like early 2020 needs help in that department. Justin Barcia is a surprise early-season leader in points on his Monster Energy Yamaha based on rock-solid 1-2 finishes in the first two races, despite completely different tracks and conditions in the first two rounds. A year ago, Barcia won the opener but then failed to make the top five at round two and handed over the points lead. He’s proving much more versatile this year.

Then whole series is on a high, though, after Ken Roczen’s win last weekend in St. Louis, his first supercross victory in three years. Could this propel Kenny to more? He’ll face a tough crowd, including the quiet-but-effective Rockstar Energy Husqvarna duo of Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, and rookie sensation Adam Cianciarulo, who has taken the top lap time in every practice this year. Webb, the defending champion, was on the Anaheim podium two weeks ago but illness led him to a disappointing 12th last weekend. Expect better this time. Tomac struggled to seventh at the opener but looked much better coming from way back to 4th in St. Louis. It’s anyone’s game right now, so don’t count out riders like Malcolm Stewart, who had been consistent to start the year and will feast tonight if those whoops stay gnarly.

In 250SX West, Justin Cooper leads the points with 1-2 finishes of his own on a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. Austin Forkner won last week’s event after hitting tuff blocks while leading A1, and defending champ Dylan Ferrandis is in a hole after a first-lap crash last weekend. This will be a big race for the western front.

We’ll have the coverage here all day and night, so keep refreshing race day feed from now through Sunday morning!