Racerhead #3

THREE YEARS (Andras Hegyi)

Last Saturday night Ken Roczen got his first 450SX win since January 14, 2017. In doing so the Honda rider became the ninth racer to win again after three years in the history of 250/450 supercross.

Larry Ward: Big Bird was one of the stars in the ’90s, and he would win SX main events in three different seasons. His first would win came in 1990 at Seattle, his home race. He would not win again until Tampa in 1998, an eight-year gap, the longest period between wins in the history of the 250/450 supercross. He added one more win in 1999, once again at Seattle.

Mike LaRocco: The Rock was one of the most consistent supercross racers ever. Between 1989 and 2006 he was a regular rider in the premier class, and he was able to get podiums in 17 consecutive seasons between 1989 and '05, the all-time record. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer got wins in seven different seasons in all. Between 1991 and '95 LaRocco won every season, but from April 8, 1995 (Pontiac) until January 19, 2002 (Anaheim) he had no wins. That's nearly seven years before he was victorious again.

Justin Barcia:Justin Barcia got his first two 450SX wins in 2013, the second of which came at Seattle on April 20. He would not win again until the opening round of 2019 at Anaheim, which took place on January 5, nearly six years later. His next win would come much quicker, as in 364 days later, once again at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Ezra Lusk: One of Jeremy McGrath’s main rivals in the late nineties, Yogi got wins in 1997, '98 and '99, the last of which was on April 24 while he was riding for Team Honda. But then injuries started to affect his results, and he would not win again until the Phoenix race on January 11, 2003, by which time he was on a Kawasaki, nearly four years later.

Kevin Windham: Between 1996 and 2012 K-Dub got podiums in 14 different seasons and victories in eight of them. But there were also two long periods where he did not win. Between April 8, 2000 (Dallas), and then January 10, 2004 (Phoenix), Windham did not win a SX main event, and then it happened again between January 8, 2005 (Anaheim) and February 16, 2008 (Houston).

Trey Canard: The two-time 250SX Champion moved up to 450SX in 2011, getting three wins, but after that he did not win again until 2015. Some big injuries in 2012 and 2014 contributed to him not winning between April 2, 2011 (Dallas) and January 24, 2015 (Oakland). All of Trey's wins came aboard Hondas.

Broc Glover: The Golden Boy was one of the stars in the premier supercross class in the 1980s. He started out late in SX, as he was Yamaha's 125cc specialist early in his career, and there was no 125 class in SX. By the time he won his first AMA Supercross on March 15, 1980 (Houston) he was already a three-time AMA 125 National Champion. Between 1980 and 1983 he won every season. In 1984 he was pushed into the background without winning, then came within two points of winning the title in 1985. But then in both '86 and '87 Glover struggled, first with a serious knee injury and then a bad wrist injury. And then after not winning since February 2, 1985 (Anaheim), Glover was victorious in Los Angeles on June 18, 1988, in the last supercross race of his AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career.

Davi Millsaps: Riding for Team Honda, Millsaps got 450SX wins in both 2008 and 2010, the last of which came in San Diego on February 6. Then he moved to the factory-backed JGRMX Yamaha team and had no wins in 2011 or '12. In 2013 he changed teams, signing on to the private Suzuki Rockstar Energy Racing team. He ended up winning the first race of the season at Anaheim on January 5, 2013.

Ken Roczen: Roczen has been a regular rider in the 450SX class since 2014. He races each year through the start of the 2017, and he won with different brands: KTM, Suzuki, and Honda. He won the first two rounds (Anaheim and San Diego) then suffered the first of two severe arm injuries, each of which almost ended his career. Finally, last Saturday night, Roczen won again after almost three years to the day (January 14, 2017 to January 11, 2020). Welcome back to the winner's circle, Kenny! Top of Form