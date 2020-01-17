Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 18, in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round three beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
Anaheim 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Qualifying
|January 18 - 4:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 18 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 18 - 10:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|49
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|43
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|39
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|39
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|35
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|49
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|44
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|37
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|34
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|32
Other Info
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
1:05 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifiyng
1:35 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifiyng
2:05 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
3:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
7:05 pm PST 250SX Heat #1
7:19 pm PST 250SX Heat #2
7:33 pm PST 450SX Heat #1
7:47 pm PST 450SX Heat #2
8:19 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:30 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 pm PST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm PST 450SX Main Event
*Events scheduled to change without notice