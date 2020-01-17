Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
How to Watch: Anaheim 2

How to Watch Anaheim 2

January 17, 2020 10:15am

Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 18, in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round three beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

Anaheim 2

- Anaheim, CA

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 18 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 18 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 18 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY49
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany43
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM39
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL39
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO35
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY49
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO44
3Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ37
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France34
5Alex Martin Millville, MN32
Racer X supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

Other Info

Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

1:05 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifiyng
1:35 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifiyng
2:05 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

3:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

7:05 pm PST 250SX  Heat #1
7:19 pm PST 250SX  Heat #2 
7:33 pm PST 450SX  Heat #1 
7:47 pm PST 450SX  Heat #2
8:19 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:30 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:53 pm PST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm PST 450SX Main Event

*Events scheduled to change without notice

