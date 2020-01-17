FactoryONE Sherco Announces Youth Development Program

Spring Branch, TX—FactoryONE Sherco is proud to announce today their commitment to the future of off-road motorcycle racing by unveiling their youth development program for the 2020 season. The area of focus will be on Extreme Enduro, GNCC and Trials.

“We are committed to continuing the growth of the sport we love so much,” said Ron Sallman, team owner. “We are focused on trials, extreme enduro and GNCC, as this is the where our factory riders Pat Smage, Cody Webb and Steward and Grant Baylor compete. We want to provide a platform for the next generation to learn and grow from the factory and factory supported team.”

The first such development rider named is Jackson Davis. Jackson will be riding for SLM Racing / Sherco of North Texas. His focus will be on trials and extreme enduro. Even at a tender 16-years-old, he has a solid resume.