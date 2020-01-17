Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Exhaust Podcast: Youth Rebellion to Trusted Souls

January 17, 2020 1:30pm
by:

The young video shooters from Vurb Moto are now trusted industry insiders producing behind-the-scenes documentaries like Red Bull Moto Spy. How did they transition from merely trying to get a media pass to becoming purveyors of moto media? Jason Weigandt sits down with Wes Williams, Danny Stuart, David Bulmer, and Chase Stallo to follow the process, and they're also joined by Eli "Brotocross" Moore, whose own counterculture site made waves a few years ago. Enjoy this insider convo about covering the sport, the American-versus-Europe scene, Jett Lawrence, and even thoughts on the early 2020 season. It's just a bunch of people talking dirt bikes. Just like you, only with media passes.

If you missed it, listen to part one of this talk from last week.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

