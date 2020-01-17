No Webb Magic in St. Louis

After miraculously turning an off-day into a podium performance at A1, Cooper Webb was unable to repeat the feat in St. Louis, where a further bout with illness limited the Red Bull KTM rider to 12th in the 450SX main, his worst result since Minneapolis in 2018, where he finished 22nd (after breaking his leg in the first turn of the first Triple Crown race). Last year, Webb propelled himself to a championship by being able to avoid these types of nights. Will he be back to form at A2? –Aaron Hansel

Look Who’s Back!

It doesn’t matter who you are, who your favorite rider is, or if you even like Ken Roczen. If you didn’t feel even a small amount of happiness for the Honda HRC rider when he won his first supercross last week in almost three years you’re not human. The injuries, illness, and adversity Roczen has overcome to get back on top are immense, and even his competitors probably felt good for him last weekend. Before St. Louis the question was whether or not Roczen would win again. Now that he has, the question becomes, “When will he do it again?” -Hansel

Back on the Right Track

Literally. After a near crash and subsequent cutting of the track at A1 that cost him two positions, Austin Forkner did things perfectly in St. Louis, leading every single lap of the 250SX West main event to claim his first win since tearing his ACL last year. And since guys like Christian Craig, Michael Mosiman, and Dylan Ferrandis all had bad nights, Forkner boosted himself significantly in the points too—he now sits in second place, just five back of Justin Cooper. If Forkner puts it all together again at A2 it’ll be a solid step in establishing a winning tone for the season. –Hansel