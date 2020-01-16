Flashback to one year ago, we were heading into the third round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with Ken Roczen holding the 450SX red plates. He would leave round three with the red plates as well, but the tide had shifted. Cooper Webb won his first career main event at Anaheim 2 last year and would go on a run of wins and podiums that clawed him into the championship lead. After a win at round seven, Webb never gave the points lead back and would go on to win the 2019 supercross championship.

While Webb may not have taken the points lead after A2 last year, it got me thinking about how often the 450SX points leader following round three would hold the lead the rest of the season to win the title. That then turned into me looking at which round was the most common for the points leader after the race to just run away with the title.

Before going over the numbers, here’s my criteria. I excluded any series that went less than 14 rounds. Why? Because the 1987 series went 14 rounds and that seemed just enough to have accurate data for this list. So, the years in question here are 1983, 1984, 1987, and then 1989 to 2019.

THE LATEST CHAMPIONSHIP SWITCH

In these 34 years, the premier class championship lead only changed hands at the final round once! That blew my mind. I thought for sure we’d see more shake ups at the final round, but it hasn’t been the case. The one instance occurred in the 1992 season which is infamous for the “Damon Bradshaw meltdown.” Bradshaw led the series from round two until round 15 when he promptly handed the title to Jeff Stanton at the 16th and final round.

Round 16 has actually had the championship lead change three times though! The first was 1990 when Jeff Stanton finally chipped Jeff Matiasevich’s lead away enough to snag the points lead with a win at Oklahoma City. The 1990 series went 18 rounds and Stanton would keep the lead until the end to win his second supercross title. The most recent occurrence of the championship lead changing hands at Round 16 was in 2017 when Ryan Dungey grabbed the red plates back from Eli Tomac with a win in East Rutherford. Dungey would win his fourth and final supercross title the next week in Las Vegas.