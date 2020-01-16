Welcome to Staging Area. We are going to get you up to speed and ready for Anaheim 2. Racing in the same venue twice in three weeks is always interesting. We race in this venue as often or more than any other (especially going back to the three Anaheim events of yesteryear). That creates a sense of familiarity coupled with this event being in the backyard of the moto industry. Most riders can stay at their house on Friday night and go through their normal routine, eat their normal food, and wake up in their own beds. That’s a pretty cool dynamic and one I would have loved to have when I was racing, but growing up in Florida, most races were too far away to be viable.

While the confines are familiar, the track is always significantly different. The layout will be totally changed compared to round one, of course, but the dirt is always much harder and more slippery as the days pass. That dirt has been inside Angels Stadium for a few weeks now and was also used for Monster Jam last Saturday. The sun bakes the dirt, and then Monster Jam compacts it, and that will ultimately create a harder base than we saw at A1. It’s a continuous process and was even more extreme back when he had Anaheim 3 on the schedule. The big differences I expect this weekend will be a bit less deterioration, a few less holes, and a bit more predictable racetrack. Where Anaheim 1 resembled an East Coast track, I think we will see more of the prototypical Anaheim hardpack this weekend.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start this weekend is a little shorter than last week but what I am more interested in the angle of the turn. The turn is pretty sharp this week which can cause a pile up or two. It also makes the inside much more valuable as braking and sticking to the very inside can work out even if buried toward the back. The second turn is also a left, further increasing the value of being on the inside of the first turn. In other words, the first inside turns into a second inside. Riders on the outside have very little chance of success unless they grab a great jump out of the gate and cut over. Normally, the outside gates require driving deep into the first turn for a good start but with how sharp the turn is, driving deep will most likely result in a rendezvous with a Tuff Block. The ideal gates will be middle-inside and these will be more valuable than normal.

The first rhythm consists of seven jumps, all spaced equally. The first jump and the last jump might be a tad smaller than the middle five but that’s all at the discretion of the track builder. I think this section will be fairly straight forward as riders will cut across the inside of the corner and double, triple, double into the next bowl berm. Someone could opt for a 3-3-1 variation but I don’t think they will want to go outside in the corner leading into the section. That would create an easy block pass opportunity for any trailing rider, so 2-3-2 will be the way to go.