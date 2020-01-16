Racer X Films spotted Jason Anderson, Broc Tickle, Derek Drake, and Brandon Hartranft pounding laps at the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Test Track in California. Hear what Tickle has to say about his upcoming return to racing, and Hartranft's thoughts on collecting his first career podium.

