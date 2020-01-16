Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Racer X Films: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Test Track

January 16, 2020 9:30am | by:

Racer X Films spotted Jason Anderson, Broc Tickle, Derek Drake, and Brandon Hartranft pounding laps at the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Test Track in California. Hear what Tickle has to say about his upcoming return to racing, and Hartranft's thoughts on collecting his first career podium.

