450SX
Max Anstie – Ankle | Out
Anstie is expected to miss at least half the season after undergoing surgery to fix an aggravated ankle injury.
Adam Enticknap – Wrist | Tbd
Comment: Enticknap has been sidelined with tendon damage in his right wrist but is planning on riding press day at A2. He’ll make a decision then on whether or not he can race based on how his wrist feels.
Vann Martin – Knee, Toes | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.
Henry Miller – Scapula, Lung | Out
Comment: Miller broke his scapula in Australia and has been out since. He tells us he’s maintaining cardio but is still waiting to be able to get back on the bike.
Marvin Musquin – Knee | Out
Comment: Musquin had surgery on his injured knee and will miss the entire 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Fredrik Noren – Leg | Out
Comment: Noren injured his left leg in St. Louis and is out for the immediate future.
Joey Savatgy – Foot | Out
Comment: Joey Savatgy broke his heel in Australia and is out for the immediate future. Depending on how things go there’s a chance he could return for a few races at the end of the supercross season.
Dakota Tedder – Wrist | Out
Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist and is focused on returning to racing as soon as possible.
250SX West
Cameron Mcadoo – Lungs | Out
Comment: McAdoo crashed in St. Louis and sustained a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung. He was released from the hospital this week and is feeling much better, although the team is unsure when he’ll be able to get back to racing. If you’re a McAdoo mega fan going to A2, don’t worry, he will still be hanging out at the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki pits.
Josh Osby – Knee | Out
Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
250SX East
First 250SX East Coast race: February 15, 2020 - Tampa Supercross
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder
Comment: Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury a few weeks ago but is hoping to be ready for the first gate drop of the 250SX East season.
Jeremy Martin – Back
Comment: Martin is ready to race and will line up for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Tampa.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder
Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for start of the 250SX East season after dislocating his shoulder in October.
Chase Sexton – Collarbone
Comment: Sexton plans on racing 250SX East after breaking his collarbone before the season.