Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Anaheim 2

Injury Report Anaheim 2

January 16, 2020 2:45pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – Ankle | Out

Anstie is expected to miss at least half the season after undergoing surgery to fix an aggravated ankle injury.

Adam Enticknap – Wrist | Tbd

Comment: Enticknap has been sidelined with tendon damage in his right wrist but is planning on riding press day at A2. He’ll make a decision then on whether or not he can race based on how his wrist feels. 

Vann Martin – Knee, Toes | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.

Henry Miller – Scapula, Lung | Out

Comment: Miller broke his scapula in Australia and has been out since. He tells us he’s maintaining cardio but is still waiting to be able to get back on the bike. 

Marvin Musquin – Knee | Out

Comment: Musquin had surgery on his injured knee and will miss the entire 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Get the Latest from racer x

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love.

Fredrik Noren – Leg | Out

Comment: Noren injured his left leg in St. Louis and is out for the immediate future.

Joey Savatgy – Foot | Out

Comment: Joey Savatgy broke his heel in Australia and is out for the immediate future. Depending on how things go there’s a chance he could return for a few races at the end of the supercross season. 

Dakota Tedder – Wrist | Out

Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist and is focused on returning to racing as soon as possible.

250SX West

Cameron Mcadoo – Lungs | Out

Comment: McAdoo crashed in St. Louis and sustained a fully collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung. He was released from the hospital this week and is feeling much better, although the team is unsure when he’ll be able to get back to racing. If you’re a McAdoo mega fan going to A2, don’t worry, he will still be hanging out at the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki pits.

Josh Osby – Knee | Out

Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Cameron McAdoo
Cameron McAdoo Align Media

250SX East

First 250SX East Coast race: February 15, 2020 - Tampa Supercross

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder

Comment: Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury a few weeks ago but is hoping to be ready for the first gate drop of the 250SX East season.

Jeremy Martin – Back

Comment: Martin is ready to race and will line up for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Tampa. 

Colt Nichols – Shoulder

Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for start of the 250SX East season after dislocating his shoulder in October. 

Chase Sexton – Collarbone

Comment: Sexton plans on racing 250SX East after breaking his collarbone before the season.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now