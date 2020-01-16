450SX

Max Anstie – Ankle | Out

Anstie is expected to miss at least half the season after undergoing surgery to fix an aggravated ankle injury.

Adam Enticknap – Wrist | Tbd

Comment: Enticknap has been sidelined with tendon damage in his right wrist but is planning on riding press day at A2. He’ll make a decision then on whether or not he can race based on how his wrist feels.

Vann Martin – Knee, Toes | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.

Henry Miller – Scapula, Lung | Out

Comment: Miller broke his scapula in Australia and has been out since. He tells us he’s maintaining cardio but is still waiting to be able to get back on the bike.

Marvin Musquin – Knee | Out

Comment: Musquin had surgery on his injured knee and will miss the entire 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.