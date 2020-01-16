The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship stopped in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Dome at America’s Center last weekend for the second round of the championship.

This week for 3 on 3, we asked Kris Keefer and Denny Stephenson for feedback on the things they witnessed at the second round. Then we dialed up racer Jacob Hayes to get his perspective aboard his Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports’ Husqvarna FC 250. First, we will hear from Keefer and Stephenson on Ken Roczen’s win, the second round track, and Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia. Then, Hayes discusses how the track evolved throughout the night, the first-section carnage in the 250SX main event, and building back up to speed from his injury in the Australian Supercross Championship.

Keefer and Stephenson

1. What’s your reaction to Kenny’s win?

Kris Keefer: Kenny’s win made everyone in our industry happy! How could it have not? Kenny has worked his ass off to come back from his injuries and is one of the most down to earth riders we have in the paddock. I also think this win is huge for the Honda squad as well. I know Trey Canard has been working hard with Kenny on the bike and it’s cool to see him get a slice of that win too! There are a lot of really good dudes over there in the Honda pit so I am happy for Kenny and the whole squad. When I watched the race back on TV I noticed near the podium one of the Feld Entertainment workers try to tell Courtney (Kenny’s wife) to go up on the podium stage while Kenny was getting interviewed. You could tell that Feld and the NBC Sports people wanted to get her to share in the moment, so they could capture it on TV for the world to see. However, you see that she declined to go up at that time, so Kenny could have his moment on camera. She gestured to the Feld/NBC workers that she was going to stay around the team of Honda guys that surrounded her. It almost seemed like she was saying “I am going to stay right here with these guys until he’s done so we all can congratulate him as a team.” I thought that was just simply bad ass by her! She was a big part of Kenny’s win, but she let her man handle the interviews and wasn't worried about getting on camera and sharing a forced moment. They shared their moment when they were both ready and on their own terms. I respect the hell out of that because in a world where a lot of people just want to be seen, she stood back with the team, hugged each and every one of them just so she could thank them for their hard work. Huge respect from me, Courtney! Great job on the win Kenny, and, more importantly, finding a good woman. #Homelife

Denny Stephenson: How can you not be happy for Kenny? After everything he has endured, to finally hit the top of the box with a solid and convincing win this early in the season? Look the f*** out kids. Honda and the popular German are back. He was my preseason pick to win the title. Bandwagon time!