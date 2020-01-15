Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: The Honda Test Track

January 15, 2020 11:00am | by:

Racer X Films visited the Honda test track in Corona, California, where the GEICO Honda and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda teams put in the work. Check out riding shots of Jeremy Martin, Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Vince Friese, and Justin Hill, plus interviews with Martin, Lawrence, and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team manager Tony Alessi.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now