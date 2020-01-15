Racer X Films visited the Honda test track in Corona, California, where the GEICO Honda and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda teams put in the work. Check out riding shots of Jeremy Martin, Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Vince Friese, and Justin Hill, plus interviews with Martin, Lawrence, and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team manager Tony Alessi.

