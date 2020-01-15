So you wrapped up the German [ADAC] Supercross Championship. Congrats on that! I heard there was a bomb scare, some unexploded bombs from World War II discovered in Dortmund over the weekend. Did that affect things for you?

Yeah, they closed all the trains, all the restaurants, everything. I guess half the hotels were closed too so you had to go out the back doors. Bombs from WWII!

Well I guess it makes sense, we dropped thousands and thousands of bombs over there. I guess they all didn’t explode.

Right. I saw a couple pictures of them and they’re pretty bulky. They looked scary! [Laughs]

What are the odds!? Were you trying to leave at that point or were you still racing?

Oh, we were still racing. We didn’t get done until like 8 p.m.

How’d you even get to the stadium?! I’m surprised they didn’t shut it down!

I was surprised too. We just walked out the back of the hotel. People were saying they couldn’t get out of their hotels but we didn’t have any problems. The stadium didn’t shut down and nobody was really scared about it.

I guess it’s not like it was a terrorist thing.

Right. There was a certain area where everything was shut down and they were asking people from their homes to stay in shelter and all that. I think it was a mile, or half a mile, from the stadium. The stadium didn’t warn anyone, we just heard about it on our phones and crapped our pants.

Holy hell dude! What a crazy weekend for you. And you just signed with HEP Motorsports Suzuki!

Yeah, I had four days on a Suzuki not riding much. No testing, just trying to get a baseline feel for the bike because I haven’t ridden one in like six years since the Mexican National Championship. Just kind of rushing it to find some flow and come up with something to get myself into the main event at A1. I was a late fill in [for Max Anstie]. I know it’s stacked this year, but with a solid team and good equipment it’s doable. So I was just trying to manage that, and at the same time making sure I stayed healthy because this [ADAC] Championship has been on my mind for three years now. I was in the rankings, from the past two rounds, to win it with a 12-point lead.