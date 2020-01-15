Kenny is such a beautiful rider to watch when he’s on his game and it looked that way in St. Louis. An aggressive pass on Zach Osborne (which Osborne was fine with) early to grab the lead, then near perfection the rest of the way. These guys work so much from confidence that I think we’ll see an improved Ken Roczen from here on out, but I don’t think he’ll rip off a bunch of wins in a row. This field is too deep and intense for that.

Ah yeah, about that. We’re early in the series so we have everyone fresh and feisty right now. This could change but what struck me in the main event was how GD fast everyone was going. Like, the pace was high and it wasn’t easy to get around some of these world-class dudes. Roczen and Barcia were checking out a bit, but Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Justin Brayton and Malcolm Stewart were conducting WWIII behind those guys. Pace was high, Tomac was jumping a couple of things other guys around him weren’t and man, it was gnarly. Crazy to watch these guys ride like that (did I mention the start was so important?) and then further back a race winner last year, Blake Baggett, is pushing so hard and can’t gain an inch on these guys. Never mind #dropthegate for supercross 2020, the tagline should be #sointensebro

The Anaheim 1 winner, Justin Barcia, was very good again in St. Louis with a second. Man, what if this is for real? I don’t know if this means he's going to become 450SX champion (I mean, that could happen) but just a podium guy/race winner dude the way I look at Jason Anderson. Justin’s been very good to start the year and was the first guy to quad over the tabletop in the rhythm after the whoops in practice. Clearly, he’s feeling it.

And he was sick as well! Bam Bam looked to be all smiles after the race but I heard earlier on it was rough. I mentioned to him in our post race interview that I didn’t think his heat race went that well but I went back and watched it, looked at some stats and he started outside the top ten and worked his way to third with the fourth best lap time of the race (all in traffic). So, my bad on that one. Barcia’s main event was stellar and he’s the red plate holder after two races. Something cool could be brewing here.