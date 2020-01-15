Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Deals of the Week: January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 10:25am

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Leatt 2018 GPX 5.5 Neck Brace, Alpinestars Vapor Pro Knee Protectors, and Shift 2017 White Label Air Gloves. Read more about each product below and click the links to order today!

Leatt 2018 GPX 5.5 Neck Brace - $266.77 - 28% off

Leatt's 2018 GPX 5.5 neck brace is CE tested and certified as Personal Protective Equipment. With a chassis made of fiberglass reinforced polyamide, this brace is designed to perform in even the worst situations.

Alpinestars Vapor Pro Knee Protectors - $20.00 - 60% off

Innovative, ergonomically optimized Vapor Pro Knee Protectors are made from light, breathable materials and optimized, robust outer protection structures to provide a close fit, superb articulation and greater impact performance.

Shift 2017 White Label Air Gloves - $8.00 - 50% off

This is where uncompromised value is defined. Combining simple construction with quality fabrics and unique graphic techniques, WHITE racewear sets out to eviscerate former expectations of what you "can't" do with one hundred dollars.

