Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: St. Louis Race Examination

January 14, 2020 2:55pm | by:

The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship from St. Louis offered lots of talking points after the 450SX main event was wrapped up. Today, we'll look at a couple of things you may not have seen the full story behind from Saturday night's action inside The Dome at America's Center.

First off, we examined Eli Tomac's start in the main event and detailed where things went sideways for the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider. An impressive charge through the field saw him land in fourth after being behind the eight ball early.

Then, we see the difference in speed through one of the two tricky rhythm sections the track provided. It was such a pivotal spot on the track, that it ultimately decided the lead of the race early on. Ken Roczen was smooth as butter in the section all night and that might be a big reason why he walked away as the winner. Check out our analysis.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

Read Now
March 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now