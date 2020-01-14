The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship from St. Louis offered lots of talking points after the 450SX main event was wrapped up. Today, we'll look at a couple of things you may not have seen the full story behind from Saturday night's action inside The Dome at America's Center.

First off, we examined Eli Tomac's start in the main event and detailed where things went sideways for the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider. An impressive charge through the field saw him land in fourth after being behind the eight ball early.

Then, we see the difference in speed through one of the two tricky rhythm sections the track provided. It was such a pivotal spot on the track, that it ultimately decided the lead of the race early on. Ken Roczen was smooth as butter in the section all night and that might be a big reason why he walked away as the winner. Check out our analysis.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment