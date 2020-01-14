JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Alex Martin just missed the podium in the 250SX West Region main event at the St. Louis Supercross. On the last lap, he closed right up to the rear fender of third-place Brandon Hartranft, but came up short of making a pass.
Honda HRC’s Justin Brayton had a bike problem during his heat race that caused his race to end early. The team wasn’t sure what the problem was so they decided to do a full motor swap in the time before the start of the 450SX LCQ. They managed to get it done and Brayton went on to win the LCQ. He finished eighth for the second week in a row.
Aaron Plessinger finished tenth in the 450SX main event. Sounds like he's still having fun at the races. There was a rumor he would be returning to GNCC racing following 2020, which Aaron addresses here.
Our Steve Matthes caught up to all three after the race.
Alex Martin | 4th in 250SX
Racer X: I was watching the Hartranft/Troll Train battle with great intensity because you were on TLD KTM and Hartranft there is there now. You’re doing your thing. He’s doing [Seth] Rarick’s program. I want to see who wore who out, how that was going to go, but he slipped away from you a little bit. But still, good ride.
I think Brownie quit already.
It was a good ride.
Cooper jumped in the middle higher? He did some rhythm that no one else did. Did that cause it?
Blame Leroy for no pit boarding.
St. Louis always a good track. Always good dirt.
If only the parade lap start could have been the main start.
Justin Brayton | 8th in 450SX
Racer X: Kenny just told us that he used your forks, which means you get a credit of this win which means that I’m not going to be able to deal with Weigandt and how you got Kenny the win.
I think a fork is 20 percent of a motorcycle.
Never want to go in the LCQ, but it didn’t really affect you. You ran up front for a long time. Got a start, so that part was good. Maybe did it get to you later on?
It was an intense battle with everybody there.
Bike issue in the heat?
Twenty three minutes to change your motor. Somebody timed you here in the pits.
It’s pretty good. I probably would have done better, but that’s pretty good for your guys.
I had probably 18.
Then the start, of course you were on the far outside so you had to do that.
Fun track?
Beat down, rutty, chuck-hole track?
Then the quad over the table. Did you do that?
I didn’t see you do it. What’s going on?
So, through two races you’ve shown speed, you ran up front, lost some positions, crashed last week. Are we okay with the start of the season?
Were you one of the guys doing the 2-3 after the finish for the first time in the main event? Or 3-2?
A couple guys never did it. Eli was going 3-2. Osborne and a few other guys pulled out the 2-3 in the main.
Congratulations on the 20 percent of the win tonight. Roczen on your forks. Nice work on that, and the Racer X cover.
Aaron Plessinger | 10th in 450SX
Racer X: One thing that struck me when I was watching you out there in the main event, Baggett was right in front of you, Hill was right in front of you. That’s for 11th, 12th, and those guys are trying to kill each other. It’s such a deep field, man.
Intense for you?
Any issues with the ankle or foot or whatever that was last week?
Last week I was like, this is the last thing this dude needs right now. Then in the LCQ, you were out of it. I’m like, he can’t start like this. He can’t.
You were in the battle.
Are you going to tell me like every other rider how much this track, dirt, you just love it?
I like this track tonight. I thought it was cool. No triples. They had the two doubles that were kind of like triples across the start straight. Some really cool rhythms that you could try and do. I thought it was a cool track.
I didn’t see you do that. So you did that over the table?
Your teammate Barcia, you guys get along really well and of course won last week, this weekend had a good race. That’s cool, right?
You guys ride so differently. Such different body types and everything. Does his stuff help you testing-wise?
Your personality doesn’t help, I don’t think.
You've just got to get angry somehow.
Did you hear this thing on my show? I didn’t say it, but it was said that you might go to GNCC next year. Do you want to shoot this down?
You heard it, though?