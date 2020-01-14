Beat down, rutty, chuck-hole track?

Fun track. Both tracks have been really challenging, really demanding. I liked tonight’s track. Just a bummer how much the whoops get chewed out, but they weren’t quite jumpers tonight. At least we still were skimming a little bit.

Then the quad over the table. Did you do that?

I never did, actually.

I didn’t see you do it. What’s going on?

What was weird is through that segment all day I was in the top five and I think AC was first and he was one tenth better than me. So with me just going three on, it was actually not bad. The way I was doing it was pretty good. Then honestly I had in the back of my head that a few years ago here in St. Louis I was going three all the way over. Me and Stew were doing it. Once it went away in the main event, it totally ruined my race because I hadn’t been going three on-off that much. So I was like, just stick to the race line and go low in the turn, get the three-on quick, just be racy with it. That’s kind of what I did all day.

So, through two races you’ve shown speed, you ran up front, lost some positions, crashed last week. Are we okay with the start of the season?

Yeah. We can talk about two weekends that got away and this and that, but if I keep putting myself in that position I really believe I can win one of these things and definitely be on the podium. Just kind of through the middle of the race got to make it happen a little bit better. But I’m in the fight. I was battling with Eli for most of the race tonight. That could be a fair win next weekend. It’s going to be an interesting year. You got to be in it for all 17 for sure. I’m fairly happy with the way it started.

Were you one of the guys doing the 2-3 after the finish for the first time in the main event? Or 3-2?

No, I did it in practice.

A couple guys never did it. Eli was going 3-2. Osborne and a few other guys pulled out the 2-3 in the main.

I went 2-3 in practice. Eli had to go kind of to the top of the berm and that’s actually where I passed him back. He had to go to the top to go three and I just went to the bottom rut and did two and got him back. That was a big three that he was doing out of the turn.

Congratulations on the 20 percent of the win tonight. Roczen on your forks. Nice work on that, and the Racer X cover.

That’s pretty sweet. Racer X cover is awesome. I’m stoked on that.