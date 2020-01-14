We checked in with Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda teammates Malcolm Stewart and Vince Friese after the St. Louis Supercross. Stewart has gone 10-6 in the first two rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, despite a big crash before St. Louis that left him battered for the weekend.

Friese pulled his customary great start at Anaheim and held on for tenth, then took 14th in St. Louis. Here’s what they had to say after round two.

Malcolm Stewart | SIXTH IN 450SX

Racer X: I saw you earlier. We were talking about stuff that was “Stewable" or not. We know you had a bike malfunction and jacked yourself this up week. If someone had told you all of that, and all the stuff you’re going through, and you’re going to get sixth, you’ll take it?

Malcolm Stewart: No. I’m in a lot of pain right now. I’m not going to lie. For sure, it pays off, but damn, man. Nobody wants to go through that pain. For me, I told myself, I showed up today and I’m like, I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to ride. I went through first practice. They were like, “You don’t have to ride.” I’m like, “Bro, I flied from damn California to St. Louis and I’m not going to be like, I ain’t going to ride. No, we racing.” For me I was just taking it practice by practice and I was like, dude, just get through the practice. Then honestly for me, I think Dr. G helped me out all week, just getting me ready for this weekend. Then I went and saw the Alpinestars Medical Unit and those guys helped me out. It’s good to have these people on your side when you get in a little tough situation. I was just happy with the way I rode. To be honest with you, to put 20 minutes like that solid, it was a straight race. It was a battle. It was a serious battle out there.

It was pretty intense.

I was like, [Eli] Tomac, [Zach] Osborne, [Justin] Brayton… We were having a little freight train going. Even [Justin] Hill was right behind me. Racing like that, it just gives you flashbacks. You realize this is what racing is all about. Of course, we didn’t win the race, but just being in the race like that just makes it fun. For me, that’s what we all live for and we drive for every day. It paid off. We got sixth. That was a better start. We still got to work on a little bit of starts. Not starting 19th is definitely a hell of a way better than Anaheim.