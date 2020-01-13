STACYC Partners with Monster Energy Supercross for 2020

STACYC Inc, the kids brand focused on Creating the Next Generation of Motorcycle Riders proudly announces that it has become the Official Youth Electric Bike of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. With this sponsorship program, STACYC will realize the brand awareness benefits that come with a sponsorship of this kind. National television commercials, in stadium jumbotron spots and association with the most premier series in all of dirt bike racing. Those benefits aside, STACYC is most excited about their Kids Ride Zone located in the pits at 12 Supercross rounds. Kids ages 3 to 8 years old will have a chance to ride a STACYC on a custom, DIRT, demo track during the Supercross Fan Fest Party. “Come out to Supercross and ride with us” says VP of Sales & Marketing, Mike Dettmers. “There is finally something for just about all ages in the pits now. Our Kids Ride Zone gives the little guys and girls a place to engage in riding right at the most exciting party on two-wheels.” Anaheim 1 was the first event of the year and the STACYC booth was packed the entire time. Over 200 kids got a chance to twist the throttle and rip around the track prior to watching an amazing opening round of racing.

STACYC believes that experiencing two-wheels is the most important step in becoming a motorcycle rider. “Everyone thinks motorcycles are cool” says CEO & Co-Founder, Ryan Ragland. “I built the first STACYC for my son because I wanted him to feel the same excitement for motorcycles as I had and I wanted it to happen sooner. As an industry, if we can get more people, young or old on two-wheels sometime in their life, we can create more motorcycle riders. Supercross is a great forum to engage with fans of motorcycles that may not have had the chance to actually ride yet. With our Kids Ride Zone, we can Share the Love of Riding with hundreds of kids just a few hours. This is our way of filling the pipeline and creating the next generation and we think it’s pretty impactful!”

For more information about the STACYC Kids Ride Zone and to find out which rounds the kiddos can test ride in the pits, visit stacyc.com and click on the events tab.