Round two of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship is over but there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to the series. The PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with host Steve Matthes being joined in-studio by PR-MX Kawasaki’s Cade Clason and MXVice’s Lewis Phillips to help break it all down. Clason didn’t make the main but he improved quite a bit from round one and will talk about that and more while Phillips will talk SX as well as preview the MXGP series.

He did it! Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen won his first 450SX race since his arm injury suffered almost three years ago. Ken grabbed the lead early on and rode a flawless race to come out on top. We’ll have Kenny on tonight to talk about this great moment for him, Honda, and everyone else.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne had a much better St. Louis than the opener with some serious bar banging with AC early on and then a good ride to grab fifth at the checkers. We’ll have friend of the show Wacko on to talk about his race, the great dirt in St. Louis, and more.

GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence had a great breakout race in his second career 250SX race and ran up front for a long time before settling for a fifth. We’ll have the always entertaining Jett on to talk about his race, his early impressions of SX, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

