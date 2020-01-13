The 450 Pro Sport heats followed suit with Kyle Peters winning the first one, followed by Gared Steinke (2nd) and Kyle Bitterman (3rd). In heat two, Jace Owen led the charge and finished first, with Darian Sanayei taking second and Preston Taylor coming in third.

The first main event of the night, the 250 Pro Sport, was all Jace Owen. He came out of the gate dialed in and didn't let up for the entire 12 laps. Kyle Peters finished safely in second place, and the real battle of this main was for third place. Gared Steinke had been in third the entire race, until Kyle Bitterman edged him out on the final lap to sneak onto the podium.

When the gates dropped for the 450 Pro Sport main event, Jace pulled through the crowd by the first turn of the first lap to secure the initial lead. A handful of challengers stayed close behind him the entirety of lap one. On the first turn of the second lap, Kyle Peters saw an opportunity to steal the lead and he took it. In doing so, Jace Owen went down and dropped to the back of the pack. Not to be discouraged, Owen road hard and moved into third place by the 8th lap and was hot on Bitterman's tail for second place. It looked as though Owen was going to pull it off near the end of the final lap, but Bitterman wasn't having it. Ultimately Bitterman held off Owen and the two took second and third place respectively. Kyle Peters finished the race in first place.

With the win in the 450 Pro Main, Kyle Peters moves into first place in the Overall Series Standings over Jace Owen by one point. In doing so he may have created an inner team rivalry for the remainder of the season. One thing is for sure, watching these two battle it out has proven to be wildly entertaining thus far.

Quotes from the Weekend:

Jace Owen: [Discussing the 450 Pro Main Event] Well that's how it is, I'm proud of what I could do - worked my way from the back forward - but if he [Kyle Peters] is going to race me like that... I'll race him like that. That's how it's going to be now. It sucks when it's your teammate, but that's how it's going to be.

Kyle Peters: [On winning the 450 Pro Main Event] For not feeling well, for having the flu... I mean I still wanted to win. We were determined to get up here. I came at Jace a little hot but that's racing and we're going to keep it tight.

Kyle Bitterman: [On hold off Jace Owen in the 450 Pro Main Event] You know I bulldogged it. I held my line. I'm really happy we got through the night. I was surprised to see Jace Owen come up in main two... I turned around and held my line there too, it worked out.

Gared Steinke: [Discussing developing rivalry between him and Kyle Bitterman] I'm glad... they are letting us get back to arenacross. You have to go for it.

250 Pro Sport

Finish Rider Machine Moto Finishes 1 Jace Owen Honda 1-1 2 Kyle Peters Honda 1-2 3 Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 1-3 4 Gared Steinke Kawasaki 2-4 5 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 4-5 6 Mason Kerr Kawasaki 3-6 7 Josh Hernandez Yamaha 3-7 8 Greye Tate KTM 2-8 9 Jordan Williams KTM 4-9 10 Brandon Breman KTM 6-10

450 Pro Sport

Finish Rider Machine Moto Finishes 1st Kyle Peters Honda 1-1 2nd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 3-2 3rd Jace Owen Honda 1-3 4th Darian Sanayei Kawasaki 2-4 5th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 2-5 6th Preston Taylor Kawasaki 3-6 7th Josh Hernandez Yamaha 5-7 8th Zachary Butkiewicz Suzuki 6-8 9th Greye Tate Kawasaki 7-9 10th Justin Hernandez Kawasaki 6-10

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Kyle Peters Honda 144 2nd Jace Owen Honda 143 3rd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 125 4th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 115 5th Darian Sanayei Kawasaki 102 6th Mason Kerr Kawasaki 98 7th Greye Tate Kawasaki 84 8th Skyler Adams KTM 81 9th Zachary Butkiewicz Suzuki 65 10th Gaige Demars KTM 57 11th Kameron Barboa Yamaha 49 12th Franky Martini Yamaha 42 13th Preston Taylor Kawasaki 35 14th Josh Hernandez Yamaha 32 15th Mathew Breman Yamaha 28 16th Brandon Breman KTM 23 16th Keaton McCalip Kawasaki 23 18th Bryant Deboard KTM 22 18th Ayden Nyland Suzuki 22 20th Jordan Williams Honda 14 21st Justin Hernandez Kawasaki 13 22nd Vance Wofford KTM 10 22nd Scotty Miller Husqvarna 10 24th Andrew McNulty Kawasaki 9

For more information about upcoming Kicker Arenacross events visit our website at www.arenacrossusa.com. To buy tickets to upcoming races click here.