Track offered some big jump combos. How did they play out?

As usual, there were a few options that simply didn’t pan out in the race. These typically require too much “set up” beforehand, swinging wide in the corner or simply hitting the corner perfectly to execute. The triple over the tabletop was a good example of this as most riders jumped it in their qualifying lap but in the race, most opted for the triple on-step off. The triple over required riders to hit everything just right in the corner to get the lift. That means coming into the corner on the outside, carrying momentum through the corner, and choosing an unimpeded line to jump from. With traffic, fear of block passes, and the track constantly evolving, it was just not practical. Roczen was alone out front, so he was able to use the line quite a bit, but for everyone else, there was simply too much going on to execute.

The other line after the start was usable and came down to a choice. Most opted for the inside 2-2-3-3-1, while Cianciarulo, Brayton, and a few others stuck with the outside 3-3-3-1. They were almost identical in overall speed but for those who had the outside line perfected (Cianciarulo was flawless), it looked much easier and smooth. That first 3 in was not for the meek, especially how Cianciarulo was cutting the corner short to do it. That's why most opted for the inside.

Did St. Louis’ legendary dirt live up to the hype?

It was pretty good but not as good as we have seen in the past. I think the next few months of cold, wet weather is the difference. Having the race in January didn’t give the dirt the same amount of time to soften and moisten. It was good dirt, don’t get me wrong, but it wasn’t the soft, tacky playground that I can recall year after year. The funny thing is that it might still end up being the best dirt we see all season, even if it was not at its peak just yet.

Compare Anaheim 1 Austin Forkner to St. Louis Forkner. And what about Jett Lawrence?

I don’t think there was a huge difference in the actual racing. In timed qualifying, he avoided the big whoops crash, sure. I don’t think that was due to overriding the track like last season. Those whoops were just brutally difficult.

He made one huge mistake in the main event at Anaheim and it possibly cost him a win and certainly cost him a podium finish. He was able to manage the race at St. Louis and bring home a win. I still question if his pace was good enough to beat Cooper or Ferrandis had they started up front with him but fortunately for Forkner and co., it didn’t matter. It was a great bounce back race and while Cooper was solidly second, Ferrandis gave back a gaggle of points.

Jett was awesome! He is still sketchy as can be in qualifying and even had a huge crash in his heat race. He needs to clean that up before he hurts himself, but his main event was a huge step forward. He was able to match Forkner’s pace for most of the race and I am sure learned a lot. That experience will pay dividends and his nervousness will dissipate more and more each time he’s at the front. That kid’s future is white hot bright if he can stay healthy.