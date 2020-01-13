Are you making a conscious effort after getting hurt last year in practice? Whatever happens, happens, but you’re not putting huge stock in lap times?

Yeah. I obviously try to throw down fast laps, but I was perfectly happy with a third going into the races. I feel like guys kind of are figuring out that I might be kind of a sleeper in practice now. Webb qualified 16th last weekend and got third. I feel like I’m a little bit the same way. I’m not willing to push that extra edge in practice. The Star guys, they were fastest in practice and I feel like they just put together a perfect lap. All my segment times on the lap sheet where I was fastest on different laps of my segments, so I just didn’t put together a perfect lap. But I’m not stressing over it. I was third fastest. As long as I’m not way back, I’m not worried. It’s just more about how I feel on the bike. I felt good today. Being a half a second slower in practice, I feel like come to the race, we were all slower in the race. Nobody ran even close to what we were running in practice. So we were two, three seconds off of what we were in the practice in the main event. The track was completely different. The ruts didn’t form anything like practice, because everybody was going fast in the heat races so they formed all kind of cupped out and not like perfect lines like they formed in practice. They just formed really good in practice. It’s just not the most important thing. Obviously I want to be there and I want to put down good laps, but it’s just kind of how I feel on the bike, and I felt good today.

Was this all little lessons from last year, some of that practice stuff?

Yeah. I didn’t have a big crash in practice at every race last year. I feel like looking back on it, people are like, “He crashed so hard at every race.” Some races I didn’t even crash. I would just brush up against the Tuff Block and go off the track, but then everybody just remembers how I crashed in practice last year. That’s what I ended up doing for my ACL, so everybody just remembers, “He was bad in practice. He crashed all the time in practice.” So it’s not that I crashed all the time; just I did make some mistakes in practice. Today was really good. I didn’t fall all in press and practice and anything. I didn’t even really have a sketchy moment. So that’s obviously what we want. Don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, but still got it done. So, happy about that.