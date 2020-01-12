Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Roczen, Barcia, Anderson

January 12, 2020 10:00am

The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Honda HRC'S Ken Roczen took the lead on the second lap before cruising to the main event victory, his first in nearly three years.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia finished second, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson rounded out the podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.

If you prefer the audio version of the press conference, you can listen below or subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. The 250SX West Region podium starts off the press conference, followed by the 450SX podium at the 6:33 mark.

Our Jason Weigandt grabbed the Honda HRC man for an interview after the post-race press conference.

