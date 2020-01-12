The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Honda HRC'S Ken Roczen took the lead on the second lap before cruising to the main event victory, his first in nearly three years.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia finished second, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson rounded out the podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.