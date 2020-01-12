Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
January 12, 2020 10:00am
St. Louis Highlights

Ken Roczen stole the lead from Zach Osborne early on and cruised to take the win in the 450SX main event. Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo battled back and forth as Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson rounded out the podium.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

At the start of the 250SX West Region main event, defending class champion Dylan Ferrandis and Michael Mosiman collided and went down, making it a long night for both riders. Ferrandis finished 12th and Mosiman finished 20th as Austin Forkner took the win in his home state. Both Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig were in fighting positions to finish inside the top-three, but mistakes by both riders clipping Tuff Blox threw off those chances (Lawrence had to pull into the pits quickly for bike maintenance but managed a fifth-place finish, and Craig took a hard fall and did not finish). Justin Cooper and Brandon Hartranft rounded out the podium.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

