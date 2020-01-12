At the start of the 250SX West Region main event, defending class champion Dylan Ferrandis and Michael Mosiman collided and went down, making it a long night for both riders. Ferrandis finished 12th and Mosiman finished 20th as Austin Forkner took the win in his home state. Both Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig were in fighting positions to finish inside the top-three, but mistakes by both riders clipping Tuff Blox threw off those chances (Lawrence had to pull into the pits quickly for bike maintenance but managed a fifth-place finish, and Craig took a hard fall and did not finish). Justin Cooper and Brandon Hartranft rounded out the podium.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.