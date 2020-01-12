Finally. Finally. Finally. Ken Roczen has won a supercross again. After devastating injuries, illness and far too many close calls, the Honda HRC rider has clawed his way back to the top of the supercross heap. Roczen’s last Monster Energy Supercross victory came at the second round of the 2017 championship, but this three-year journey feels more like five or even ten, as Ken has faced devastating injuries, illnesses and a series of dramatic near-misses, even losing a race last year by the closest margin in the history of the sport. This is a feel-good win not just for Kenny, but a rare victory that probably even made his competitors happy. With all he has been through, it’s impossible not to root for Roczen to at least sample life at the top one more time. Serious title fights can come later—this is just a singular moment for Roczen to savor.

As is often the case after so much struggle, the loses come so hard and the wins suddenly come so easy. Roczen suddenly had zero drama at all in this race. He started third, got inside of Jason Anderson in turn one to take second, then made a quick pass on Zach Osborne to take the lead. From there, he simply checked out, and from there managed the race to the checkered flag.

“I made a move pretty quick on Zach,” said Roczen. “I felt really good on the bike, I felt really good about that. We were tinkering around on it in practice but we left it for the main. We left it the same from the heat race, we were good in the heat race. The tower was in a place after the finish so you could get a good look at it, which was terrible! It made the race feel super long! We were in a good position, and we’ve messed it up in the past. It was fun. I took it all in, but when you see three minutes and 50 seconds to go, that’s still like five or six laps. Then the last lap, I felt like I was singling everything! It’s still pretty surreal. It’s amazing right now.”