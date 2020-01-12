The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Missouri native Austin Forkner (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki) took the win in front of his family and friends, and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper finished second. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Brandon Hartranft finished third, earning his fist career podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.