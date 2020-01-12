Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Jan 25
Open Mic: Forkner, Cooper, Hartranft

Open Mic Forkner, Cooper, Hartranft

January 12, 2020 10:05am

The second round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place last night at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Missouri native Austin Forkner (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki) took the win in front of his family and friends, and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper finished second. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Brandon Hartranft finished third, earning his fist career podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.

If you prefer the audio version of the press conference, you can listen below or subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. The 250SX West Region podium starts off the press conference, followed by the 450SX podium.

