Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron Mcadoo took to Instagram this afternoon to share details on the crash he suffered during qualifying yesterday at the St. Louis Supercross that left him unable to lineup for the night show.

“I would like to thank everybody for reaching out yesterday, unfortunately I had a pretty simple little crash in practice, with my bike landing on me. I was able to get my oxygen levels back up to normal so I tried to ride last practice, but could tell something was not okay. I went straight back to the medics they then sent me to the hospital, and they immediately found that I had a fully collapsed right lung, and a partially collapsed left lung. I was put under right away for a chest tube, and further tests. I am currently in the hospital in St. Louis hoping to get out sometime tomorrow! I’ve been feeling better than ever on the bike, and can’t wait to heal up to get back out there! Much love ??❤️”

McAdoo earned 17 points last week when he finished sixth in the 250SX main event at Anaheim 1 but now sits in 14th in the 250SX West Region standings.